vote signs

Election Day is next Tuesday, Nov. 8, and there has been a great deal of talk regarding the security surrounding ballot casting and collection. There have been numerous complaints around the Valley regarding self-appointed monitors who are watching ballot drop boxes, locations where people can drop off their early ballot rather than using the mail.

These monitors reportedly have been watching and photographing people as they drop off their ballot, and in some cases following them to their vehicle and photographing or taking down a vehicle license number.