The committee planning the Arizona Dark Sky Discovery Center for Fountain Hills will hold a public meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 16, to unveil the architect’s plans for the facility.
The event, planned for 7 p.m. at the Community Center, will also be the major kick-off for the project fundraising campaign, according to committee Co-Chair Joe Bill.
There will be a star party on the Centennial Plaza following the unveiling event.
The public is invited to get its first peek at the facility planned for the downtown Cutillo Civic Plaza adjacent to the library.