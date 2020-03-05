When the Town Council met for its annual budget planning session on Feb. 25, staff presented a proposal for $4 million in capital improvement projects next fiscal year.
The total for 16 items on the list is projected at $4,133,000. Staff is estimating a $3,942,092 balance in the capital fund at the end of the current fiscal year. An additional $575,000 from the Downtown Strategy Fund and $400,000 from the Environmental Fund would be added to the balance for a total of $4,917,092. The balance at the end of next fiscal year would be $784,092.
The capital improvement plan tends to be a fluid process for the town with actual bid amounts different from estimates and projects that are deferred or cancelled.
The largest of the proposed projects is the replacement of the storm drain along Panorama Drive estimated at $1.9 million. This would replace more than half a mile of drainage pipe between Saguaro Boulevard to just beyond El Lago Boulevard and Via Del Oro.
It was discovered earlier this year when portions of the drainage pipe collapsed from deterioration of the more than 40-year-old infrastructure. Not all of this funding comes from the capital fund.
Many of the proposed projects are for less than $100,000 such as equipment, miscellaneous drainage improvements and project design.
Staff is proposing approximately $500,000 for the continuation of Golden Eagle Park flood impoundment area improvements. This is to mitigate a repeat of the damaging flooding in the park from two years ago.
Staff is also proposing a flood detention area of Brantley Drive above Grande Blvd. Residents went to the town this past summer after a storm caused flooding of private property in the area. Staff is asking $100,000 for this project.
Another $308,000 would be used to complete unpaved alley projects. The proposed would be done at the north end of town on an alley between Fountain Hills Boulevard and Glenbrook Boulevard. This runs past the SRP substation at that location.
The capital plan also includes $260,000 for continued improvements at Four Peaks Park. Additional sidewalks, shade options and restroom improvements are planned.
Sidewalk infill is proposed and projected to cost $200,000. These are at various locations around the community.
There is $150,000 in the plan for lighting repairs and replacement for the Fountain. Any work will be compliant with the town’s dark sky standards, according to Community Services Director Rachael Goodwin.
Staff has proposed $150,000 for landscape improvement along Palisades Boulevard between Shea and Golden Eagle boulevards. This is expected to be a multi-year program. The council discussed the possibility of scaling this back indicating that the landscape in that median is meant to be more natural and not neatly manicured. Staff will review the plan based on council feedback.
Another $100,000 is proposed for design work on a pedestrian crossing on Saguaro Boulevard. This is proposed for a site at Tower Drive for access to Desert Vista Park and the dog park from the residential area to the west.
Councilman Art Tolis asked about the possibility of this being an underground project, but Town Manager Grady Miller said the expense of putting it underground would be prohibitive. The nearest crosswalks to this location are nearly a mile away at Shea Boulevard and at El Lago.
The capital improvement plan is subject to further council review before projects are included in the 20/21 fiscal year budget plan. They are subject to further council consideration at bidding and contract award.