town hall

Jack Lunsford, president of the Lunsford Group, the contract legislative consultant for the Town of Fountain Hills, reported on the 2022 state legislative session to the Town Council on Aug. 22.

The session lasted 166 days, tied for the sixth longest in state history. There were 1,747 bills introduced to the Legislature with 388 signed into law; there were four bills vetoed by Governor Doug Ducey. The session closed on June 25 and the effective date of new laws is Sept. 24 (unless otherwise specified by the legislative process).