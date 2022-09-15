Jack Lunsford, president of the Lunsford Group, the contract legislative consultant for the Town of Fountain Hills, reported on the 2022 state legislative session to the Town Council on Aug. 22.
The session lasted 166 days, tied for the sixth longest in state history. There were 1,747 bills introduced to the Legislature with 388 signed into law; there were four bills vetoed by Governor Doug Ducey. The session closed on June 25 and the effective date of new laws is Sept. 24 (unless otherwise specified by the legislative process).
Lunsford reminded the council that it had asked him to support the interests of the Town based on preserving local funding of state shared revenues and preserve local control by opposing bills that preempt local authority.
He was to keep the Town’s strategic priorities in mind in working with the Legislature. Those Strategic Plan Goals include maximizing economic development opportunities for the Town, ensuring well maintained infrastructure in the community, attracting families and working professionals, ensuring stable and sustainable finances and strengthening the Town’s quality of life.
Lunsford went into the session with the council’s endorsement for local regulation of permissible fireworks, seeking solutions on affordable housing and homelessness and a bill to allow municipalities to amend their budgets after initial budget adoption.
The council supported legislative policy statements for the extension of the half-cent sales tax to support regional transportation projects in Maricopa County, as well as support the continued viability of Highway User Revenue Funds (HURF) funding to cities and towns.
Lunsford worked with the League of Arizona Cities and Towns and its staff in tracking and working more than 550 bills impacting municipalities, including 30 with direct impact on the Town of Fountain Hills. The Lunsford firm was a key negotiator and lobbyist on the Prop 400 extension and short-term rental legislation.
The governor vetoed the Prop 400 extension. A proposal for by right housing in municipal zoning is being referred to a housing supply committee (the council opposes this). A residential lease exemption to municipal taxes failed to pass.
Lunsford reported on the results of some priority legislation affecting Fountain Hills. A key bill appropriated additional funds for the International Dark Sky Discovery Center planned for Fountain Hills. Lunsford acknowledged the efforts of Representative John Kavanagh in making that happen.
Various bills proposing voting restrictions failed in the legislature and there were 11 bills for state general appropriations including transportation with funding for improvements to Interstate 10 on the outskirts of Phoenix.
Lunsford said the 2023 Legislature is going to have a different look with a new governor, 13 of 30 new Senators (43%), 35 of 60 new House members (58%) and potential new margins for majority and minority. He would not speculate on how voter turnout might impact the makeup of the 2023 Legislature.