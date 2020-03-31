While Town Council meetings will be closed to the public during the month of April due to the COVID-19 pandemic, residents wishing to address the Town Council on a regular meeting agenda item are encouraged to fill out an agenda comment card.
The comment cards will become available to the public starting on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, and will be read by the town clerk when the Town Council is addressing the individual agenda items. The comment cards can be obtained from the Town’s website at www.fh.az.gov.