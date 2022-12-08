The Town Council has voted to affirm its positions related to actions taken by the Arizona State Legislature. At its Nov. 15 session the council unanimously approved its 2023 Legislative Agenda.
Jack Lunsford of the Lunsford Group, the Town’s legislative liaison, presented the report, which remains similar to past years.
Two of the council’s core legislative principles are to protect the Town’s allotment of state shared revenues. The current revenue share percentage is 18% and the council is on board to maintain that level for municipalities.
The council also is promoting local control as much as possible by opposing efforts by the legislature to preempt local authority.
“In every legislative session legislation is proposed that creates unfunded mandates on cities and towns and/or preempts the ability of municipal councils to set policy through ordinances and regulations at the local level which are in the best interest of their citizens and taxpayers,” Lunsford said. “Often times this is a ‘one size fits all’ legislative approach that doesn’t consider differences in municipalities or the priorities of the residents.”
The Town supports efforts of the League of Arizona Cities and Towns related to the legislative agenda of the League. That agenda includes removal of a statutory requirement to adjourn a regular meeting to gavel into a special meeting to adopt a budget.
Also, amending statutes to allow cities and towns to post public notices and ordinances using the municipal website, a local newspaper or both.
They are also asking for an ordinance amendment to no longer require exhibits to be published if the exhibit location is listed within the adopted ordinance and is accessible to the public.
They are asking for clarification of a statute requiring contact information on political signs not directly affiliated with a campaign committee or candidate.
The council also supports additional state appropriations to the Housing Trust Fund.
The League agenda also includes a statute to allow the Department of Liquor & License Control the authority to grant local governments an extension in time to review and act on liquor license applications.
The Town of Fountain Hills would oppose any legislation that eliminates or reduces the amount of transaction privilege taxes (sales) municipalities may levy on food.
The council also opposes any legislation that eliminates or reduces the amount of transaction privilege taxes municipalities may levy on rental property.
The council opposes any legislation that may further limit the imposition of construction sales taxes to “materials only” or other methods that do not equitably return those revenues to where the construction activity occurs.
The council supports legislation authorizing Maricopa County to call an election for the earliest allowable date to, at a minimum, modify or extend the current half-cent sales tax to support regional transportation projects within the county (prop 400).
In relation to that the Town supports legislation that grants Maricopa County parity with the state’s other 14 counties and authorizes Maricopa County to call for elections to support regional transportation projects without statutory authorization from the state.
The council would oppose any legislation that seeks to modify or expand legislative authority to seek SB1487 investigations by legislators pertinent to municipal authorities and to expand any applicable penalties.
The Town continues to support legislation that addresses the negative impacts short term rental properties can have on adjacent properties and neighborhoods.
The next legislative session will begin in January and the council will continue to include updates on legislative activity at regular council meetings throughout the session.