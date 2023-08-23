083023 cn Fire

Gary Norton, left, with L.N. Curtis helps Andy Monize and Alex Castaneda with sizing their turnout gear. (Independent Newsmedia/Bob Burns)

Moving toward a year-end transition of fire and emergency medical services in Fountain Hills, the Town Council approved separate contracts totaling $315,000 to replace equipment currently owned and supplied by Rural/Metro Corp., which is currently the contractor for those services in Town.

One contact is a cooperative purchase agreement with L.N. Curtis and Sons and is through the Sourcewell Group Purchasing Cooperative in the amount of $250,000. That agreement will provide for the personal protection equipment for firefighters. This includes turnout gear and wildland firefighting equipment.