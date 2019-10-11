The Tour de Scottsdale bicycle race is coming through Fountain Hills on Sunday morning, Oct. 13.
Motorists are advised that some streets will be restricted to a single land to allow safe passage by the race participants.
The restricted streets through Fountain Hills are as follows: Southbound Fountain Hills Boulevard between the middle school and Palisades Boulevard; southbound Palisades Boulevard from Fountain Hills Boulevard to Shea Boulevard; westbound Shea Boulevard from Palisades to the town line (the race continues into Scottsdale).
The riders will also be coming through the Verde Communities and along McDowell Mountain Road between Rio Verde and Fountain Hills.