On Tuesday, April 4, over 100 people gathered at the Fountain Hills Community Center to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the Association of Dog Owners Group (ADOG) with a spaghetti dinner and an annual meeting.

ADOG was born in 1998 when a group of concerned dog owners came together to lobby the Town of Fountain Hills for land to create a permanent off-leash dog park. Without any other community dog parks in Arizona to pattern themselves after, the first ADOG members spent long hours researching dog parks throughout the country, culminating in the writing of a detailed “white paper” called “Report on Off-Leash Recreational Facility (OLRF) for Fountain Hills.” The report was presented to the Town Council for review and was approved in September 1998.