There is an expanding field of Democrats lining up for the chance to challenge Fountain Hills Republican David Schweikert for his seat as U.S. Representative from CD1 in Arizona in 2024.
Dr. Andrew Horne, an orthodontist, has announced he is a candidate for the seat, as well as Dr. Amish Shah.
Horne (no relation to Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne) was born and raised in Scottsdale and attended public schools in the city. He graduated from Arizona State University, University of Michigan with his DDS and MBA, and the University of Colorado with an MS in dentistry. He practiced in Colorado Springs before returning to Scottsdale.
He said among his goals for politics is world class public education that prepares students to live and work in a highly connected world. He calls teachers critical to the education system and said they should be paid so they can thrive.
Horne believes the Arizona economy should be rebuilt and reinvented for the 21st Century including upgrades in infrastructure including water and information technology.
Accessible, affordable and high-quality healthcare is imperative to Arizona’s security, according to Horne.
Arizona State Representative Dr. Amish Shah announced his candidacy for U.S. Congress in April.
In a press release, Shah said he has been dedicated to serving his community, first saving lives as an emergency physician for over 15 years, and since 2019 representing districts in the Phoenix area as a member of the Arizona House of Representatives.
“I am running for Congress because I have seen the difference a single person can make within government to improve people’s lives. Shah said. “Giving back is a core value for me. Because of the sacrifices of my parents, who both came to this country from India to pursue a better life, I was able to become a doctor…and be the first Indian-American to serve in the Arizona legislature. We need to try to understand each other and navigate our differences if we hope to tackle vital issues facing our country such as public education, quality affordable health care, climate change, and voting rights.”
Current reports also indicate two additional candidates are considering a run for the opportunity to challenge Schweikert. They include Delina Disanto, who ran as a challenger to Rep. Paul Gosar (AZ-D9) prior to redistricting, and Marlene Galan Woods, who has become more active in politics since the passing of her husband, former Arizona Attorney General Grant Woods. As of this writing, neither has announced officially.