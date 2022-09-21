The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office District 7 substation in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following calls during the week from Thursday, Sept. 8, through Wednesday, Sept. 14.
*Deputies responded to the 17100 block of Gloria where deputies took a report of a missing adult subject in which family members indicated the subject had diminished mental health and medical issues. Family members would later notify deputies that it appeared the subject had chosen to relocate voluntarily and was not in danger or missing.
*Deputies responded to a vehicle collision at Fountain Hills and Palomino boulevards. A driver became distracted and rear-ended the vehicle in front of him. There were no injuries reported in the accident and the driver who rear-ended the other vehicle was issued a citation.
*A resident of the 16800 block of La Montana Dr. reported a criminal damage in which a structural pillar to a residence was damaged. The victim believed a vehicle may have been responsible for the damage.
*Deputies responded to a single-vehicle collision at Palisades and Shea boulevards. The driver struck the curbed median and damaged their vehicle. There were no injuries.
*Deputies responded to the 16600 block of Avenue of the Fountains where they took a report of a victim being harassed and stalked by a person who they previously dated. The victim did not want to aid in the prosecution.
*A resident of the 16800 block of Pintail Court reported a residential burglary in which someone unlawfully entered the garage of the residence and stole two E-bikes.
*A resident of the 14400 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. reported a criminal damage in which the victim’s mailbox structure was damaged. The victim believed a vehicle was likely responsible for the damage.
*A resident of the 11800 block of Saguaro Blvd. reported a stolen vehicle that was taken from the parking lot of the establishment after it was left there overnight.
*Deputies responded to a two-vehicle non-injury collision at Saguaro and El Lago boulevards. One vehicle rear-ended another vehicle. The driver who rear-ended the other vehicle was issued a citation.
*Deputies responded to the 16000 block of Star Gaze Trail where there was a report of a non-injury hit-and-run accident in which a vehicle struck a parked car and failed to stop or leave their personal information as the law requires.
*A resident of the 16000 block of Burro Dr. report of an attempted identity theft in which the victim received a call from a bank asking if she was attempting to open a credit account and she was not.
*Deputies responded to the 13700 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. where deputies took a report of a violation of an Order of Protection in which the suspect entered the workplace of the victim, which was prohibited by the court order.
*Deputies responded to the 17300 block of Sunscape Drive where it was reported that a person cut down two mature Palo Verde trees owned by the Town and on Town property.
*Deputies made a traffic stop on Saguaro Boulevard at Ledferd Lane. The driver was stopped and cited for criminal speed after traveling 61 MPH in a 35 MPH zone.
*Deputies made a traffic stop on Saguaro Boulevard and Ledferd Lane, where a driver was stopped and cited for criminal speed for traveling 63 MPH in a 35 MPH zone.
*Deputies made a traffic stop at Shea and Fountain Hills boulevards. A motorist was stopped for a registration violation, and it was determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol. Charges for DUI are pending blood analyst results.
*A resident of the 11000 block of Garland Circle reported a burglary from a vehicle in which a suspect entered an unlocked vehicle and stole a wallet with cash and credit cards inside.
*Deputies responded to the 15000 block of Palomino Blvd. where there was a two-vehicle non-injury traffic accident. One vehicle attempted to make a U-turn and was struck by an oncoming car. The driver who conducted the U-turn was issued a citation.
*A resident of the 16800 block of Avenue of the Fountains reported a fraud in which the victim received an unsolicited call from a business who claimed a charge had been deducted from her account. In order for her to be credited for the deduction, she would need to purchase nine gift cards from Target in the amount of $500 each and provide the rep with the gift card numbers. The victim did this and was then asked to purchase nine more gift cards from Fry’s in the same amount. It was at this point the victim realized she was a victim of fraud and contacted MCSO.