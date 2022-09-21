The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office District 7 substation in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following calls during the week from Thursday, Sept. 8, through Wednesday, Sept. 14.

*Deputies responded to the 17100 block of Gloria where deputies took a report of a missing adult subject in which family members indicated the subject had diminished mental health and medical issues. Family members would later notify deputies that it appeared the subject had chosen to relocate voluntarily and was not in danger or missing.