Maricopa County Sheriff’s District 7 Office in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following calls during the week from Wednesday, June 8, through Tuesday, June 14.
*On Wednesday, June 8, deputies made a traffic stop at Palisades and Fountain Hills boulevards. A town resident was criminally cited for driving with a suspended driver’s license. The resident was also civilly cited for driving with a suspended license plate and for no current registration. The license plate was removed and submitted for destruction.
*On Wednesday, June 8, a resident of the 1600 block of El Lago Blvd. reported that the four tires on her personally owned vehicle were flattened by an unknown suspect. This case is under investigation.
*On Wednesday, June 8, deputies made a traffic stop in the 16000 block of Shea Blvd. A driver was criminally cited for driving with a suspended driver’s license. The driver was released following a promise to appear in court later.
*On Wednesday, June 8, deputies received a report from the 17000 block of Shea Blvd. where out-of-town visitors reported they were followed by an unknown male subject driving a white sedan. The sedan turned onto a different street during the 9-1-1 call and could not be located. The complainants continued their road trip to California, instead of staying in Fountain Hills.
*On Thursday, June 9, deputies responded to Shea Boulevard and SR87 (Beeline Highway) where a driver was involved in single-vehicle rollover collision. Alcohol is suspected to have been a contributing factor. This case is ongoing, pending blood alcohol test results.
*On Thursday, June 9, two unattended bags were located near the entrance of Town Hall, 16705 E. Avenue of the Fountains. The contents of the bags were inventoried, and the owners were located.
*On Thursday, June 9, a resident of the 16000 block of El Lago Blvd. reported that the fuel from his vehicle was siphoned out by an unknown suspect.
*On Thursday, June 9, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Palisades Blvd. where a town resident was formally trespassed from the Walgreens after it was reported that he became disruptive in the business.
*On Thursday, June 9, deputies responded to the 13000 block of La Montana Dr. where a suspect was arrested as they attempted to pass a fraudulent check at a bank near this location. This bank was alerted by other branches in the Greater Phoenix area, where similar scams were being attempted.
*On Thursday, June 9, in the 12000 block of Saguaro Blvd., a victim reported that unknown suspect(s) attempted stealing fuel from their vehicle. The victim was unable to determine if any fuel was stolen.
*On Thursday, June 9, deputies responded to the 14000 block of Teakwood Lane where a vehicle rolled backwards on private property and collided with the dividing wall of several carports. Contractors for the building advised the damage was relatively minor and that the buildings were structurally sound.
*On Friday, June 10, a resident of the 16000 block of Gleneagle Dr. reported that her unlocked vehicle was ransacked overnight, and its contents thrown about. No items were reported missing from the vehicle.
*On Saturday, June 11, deputies responded to the 14000 block of Deerskin Dr. where a couple, husband and wife, reported that the other had been physically abusive several days prior. Probable cause for an arrest was not established in this case. The couple was separated for the night. Because small children were present in the home, the matter was referred to the Department of Child Safety for further investigation.
*On Saturday, June 11, deputies responded to the 14000 block of Briarwood Dr. where it was reported a suspect stole his grandmother’s vehicle and drove into his two aunts with the vehicle, causing minor injuries. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.
*On Saturday, June 11, deputies responded to the 12000 block of Garland Circle where a suspect was arrested after they left the scene following a private property collision.
*On Saturday, June 11, deputies responded along with Fountain Hills Fire Department to the 15000 block of Escondido Dr., where a backyard barbeque burst into flames, catching the surrounding patio on fire. The fire department extinguished the flames. No persons or animals were injured.
*On Sunday, June 12, deputies responded to the 16800 block of Shea Blvd. where a known suspect was recorded on surveillance camera stealing four items from a business valued at approximately $2,000. This case is ongoing pending contact with the suspect.
*On Sunday, June 12, a resident of the 14000 block of Ibsen Dr. reported that she was defrauded of approximately $1,000 through a gift card scam. The victim was contacted by the suspect via email.
*On Sunday, June 12, a resident of the 14000 block of Eagle Mountain Pkwy. reported an unknown suspect broke into his vehicle and stole his friend’s purse.
*On Monday, June 13, deputies responded to the 13000 block of Coyote Way, where a resident turned in an unwanted gun with ammunition and asked for it to be disposed of. The gun and its ammunition were submitted for destruction.
*On Monday, June 13, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Palisades Blvd. where an unknown suspect placed derogatory stickers on an election campaign sign owned by a mayoral candidate. This case is under investigation.
*On Monday, June 13, a resident of the 14000 Block of Kings Way reported the sliding glass door to her apartment was damaged by an unknown suspect.
*On Monday, June 13, deputies responded to the 14000 block of Kings Way where two sisters reported being involved in a screaming and shoving match with one another. No injuries were sustained and neither party wished to aid in prosecution.
*On Monday, June 13, a man reported his ex-girlfriend stole his $400 wallet from his home. Probable cause could not be established for this case.
*On Monday, June 13, deputies responded to the 13000 block of La Montana Dr. where it was reported an unknown suspect struck the victim’s vehicle in a private parking lot and fled the scene. This case is currently under investigation.
*On Monday, June 13, a resident of the 16000 block of Alamosa Ave. reported an unknown suspect drove into a mailbox for a business near this location. The mailbox was valued at between $300 and $400.
*On Monday, June 13, a resident of the 11000 block of Saguaro Blvd. reported he paid a $12,750 deposit on May 16, 2022, for the installation of custom fencing and gates, which has yet to be completed. This case is currently under investigation.
*On Tuesday, June 14, deputies responded to Fountain Hills and Palisades boulevards where a vehicle pulled out from a private drive and collided with another vehicle, which was traveling northbound on Fountain Hills Boulevard. No injuries were sustained.