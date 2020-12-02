Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home in the 11800 block of Saguaro Blvd. on Thursday, Nov. 19, after a resident reported a man living in an alley behind their residence.
The resident requested the man be trespassed. When a deputy arrived, the subject became argumentative, refusing to provide ID and then fled on foot from the deputy. Deputies searched the area for the man, but could not locate him.
*On Thursday, Nov. 19, deputies stopped a motorist on Palisades Blvd. at Sunflower Drive for speeding, with the driver allegedly traveling 69 miles per hour where the speed limit is 45.
*On Thursday, Nov. 19, deputies responded to Palisades Blvd. and Hampstead Drive for a two-vehicle, minor-injury collision in which one vehicle failed to yield from the stop sign and collided with the side of another vehicle traveling on Palisades. One driver suffered minor injuries. The driver who failed to yield from the stop sign was issued a citation.
*On Thursday, Nov. 19, deputies responded to the 16700 block of Westby Drive for a two-vehicle, non-injury collision in which one driver attempting to make a U-turn struck another vehicle during the turn.
*On Thursday, Nov. 19, deputies responded to a two-vehicle, non-injury collision at Palisades and Saguaro boulevards. The driver of one vehicle attempted to turn left from a private drive and struck an on-coming vehicle. The driver stated his focus was on a different vehicle and that he did not see the vehicle he struck.
*On Friday, Nov. 20, a resident of the 16700 block of El Lago Blvd. reported an assault in which the victim claimed that several months ago she believed a contractor who came into her home to conduct some repairs physically assaulted her by brushing up against her and causing her to nearly lose her balance and fall.
*On Saturday, Nov. 21, a resident of the 12800 block of Saguaro Blvd. reported a burglary from a vehicle in which a rear window to the vehicle was broken out overnight, as the car was parked in the parking lot, and a box of bicycle gear was stolen.
*On Saturday, Nov. 21, a deputy made a traffic stop for speeding on McDowell Mountain Road (MP1). It was determined the driver had never been issued a driver license out of any jurisdiction. The vehicle was towed on a 30-day impound pursuant to state law.
*On Saturday, Nov. 21, deputies received a report of a burglary in which a suspect gained access to a building at Desert Vista Park and then took a small utility vehicle and did donuts at the park. The vehicle was then returned to the building.
*On Saturday, Nov. 21, a resident of the 16400 block of Avenue of the Fountains reported a theft in which the victim alleged a suspect stole a necklace from her apartment.
*On Saturday, Nov. 21, a resident of the 14900 block of Windyhill Drive reported an identity theft in which the victim lost his phone at a local casino and then found out the next day that someone used his information to conduct fraudulent activities.
*On Saturday, Nov. 21, deputies responded to the 16900 block of Shea Blvd. for a reported physical fight between two male subjects. Deputies arrived and separated the subjects who were yelling at each other. Deputies learned the two had gotten into a verbal altercation in the line at the establishment, which then turned into a physical fight. Neither of the two wanted to aid in the prosecution and no patrons alleged that their peace was disturbed by the altercation.
*On Sunday, Nov. 22, deputies received a report of a theft in the 17100 block of Shea Blvd. The victim stated he lost his money clip and then found out shortly afterward that an unknown suspect then used his credit cards at multiple locations in the Valley.
*On Sunday, Nov. 22, deputies responded to the 16600 block of Palisades Blvd. for a report of a verbal argument between two people inside a business. Deputies arrived and spoke to both parties and learned one subject may have kicked the other party, but neither wanted to aid in the prosecution.
*On Monday, Nov. 23, a resident of the 16200 block of Avenue of the Fountains reported a stolen bicycle in which a suspect entered the patio of a residence and cut a lock securing a bicycle and stole the bike.
*On Monday, Nov. 23, deputies responded to a two-vehicle collision a Saguaro Blvd. and La Montana Drive. One vehicle was struck from behind by another vehicle as the initial vehicle stopped to yield to a firetruck, which was driving with lights and sirens. No injuries were reported.
*On Monday, Nov. 23, deputies responded to Shea and Saguaro boulevards for a single-vehicle, non-injury collision in which a truck pulling a travel trailer backed into a fire hydrant, causing the hydrant to spray into the air. The fire department was able to shut off the water supply and EPCOR came out to repair the hydrant. The driver was issued a citation for the accident.
*On Monday, Nov. 23, deputies responded to the 13700 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. for a reported shoplifting in which a subject was observed by store employees concealing a bottle of alcohol in her purse and leaving the store without paying for it. Loss prevention personnel then identified several other previous shoplifting incidents involving the same suspect stealing similar items in the same manner.
*On Tuesday, Nov. 24, deputies received a report of a stolen vehicle in the 13700 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. The victim reported he had parked his car in a private business parking lot for the past two months and a local store/business employee observed the vehicle being towed by a tow truck a week ago.
*On Wednesday, Nov. 25, deputies responded to a burglar alarm at a business in the 17200 block of Shea Blvd. The alarm was called in by the security company and it was determined the business had been burglarized. It appeared that the front door lock to the business had been removed and suspects stole ammunition from the store. The incident is under investigation.