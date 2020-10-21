Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office in Fountain Hills took reports on several incidents involving mostly minor vehicle collisions in town over the past week.
*On Thursday, Oct. 8, deputies responded to the 11800 block of Tower Drive for a reported non-injury, two-vehicle collision in which one vehicle rolled back into the front of a parked and unattended vehicle. Both vehicles had minor damage.
*On Thursday, Oct. 8, a resident of the 14400 block of Yerba Buena Way reported a theft in which the victim had a check stolen out of a mailbox that was sitting outside the front gate to her residence.
*On Thursday, Oct. 8, deputies responded to the 16400 block of Dixie Mine Trail for a reported single-vehicle private property accident in which the driver stated he pulled off the road to allow a vehicle traveling close to his to pass him and the side quarter panel of his vehicle struck a concrete mailbox, causing minor damage.
*On Friday, Oct. 9, a resident of the 16000 block of Ironwood Drive reported a theft in which the victim hired a moving company to move them to their new residence and over $7,000 worth of property came up missing.
*On Friday, Oct. 9, a resident of the 13000 block of Crystal Hills Drive reported an identity theft in which the victim stated someone used her personal information to apply for unemployment benefits.
*On Friday, Oct. 9, a resident of the 16200 block of Chiquita Drive reported a burglary in which an unknown suspect entered onto the property of the victim and accessed a detached garage and stole a bicycle.
*On Saturday, Oct. 10, deputies responded to the 15900 block of Golden Eagle Blvd. where Town Parks staff reported that an unknown suspect drove a vehicle onto the fields of Golden Eagle Park and did donuts sometime overnight and did approximately $6,000 in damage.
*On Saturday, Oct. 10, a resident of the 16600 block of Hawk Drive reported a theft in which three political signs of Trump/Pence and McSally were stolen from a residential yard.
*On Saturday, Oct. 10, a resident of the 16200 block of Glenbrook Blvd. reported a fraud in which the victim fell for a scam where she purchased $2,900 in gift cards and provided the numbers to a caller posing as an Amazon employee. The employee told her that her Amazon account was locked and told her in order to unlock the account, she would need to purchase numerous gift cards, which the victim did.
*On Sunday, Oct. 11, deputies responded to the 16600 block of Palisades Blvd. where a resident reported a theft in which an unknown suspect stole a bicycle from the back of a truck while the owner was inside the grocery store.
*On Sunday, Oct. 11, a resident of the 16600 block of Hawk Drive reported a theft in which a political sign for candidate Trump was stolen from a residential yard.
*On Sunday, Oct. 11, a resident of the 16500 block of Gunsight Drive reported a burglary in which an unknown suspect stole numerous items out of the victim’s vehicle. The owner was not sure if the vehicle was locked, but there were no signs of forced entry.
*On Monday, Oct. 12, deputies responded to the 16500 block of Briarwood Drive for a reported non-injury accident in which the owner of a vehicle that was legally parked on the street was struck by another vehicle as it was parked and unoccupied. The driver who struck the parked car left a note on the vehicle with the responsible party’s contact information and insurance. The driver stated they backed out of a nearby residence and did not see the vehicle and struck it.
*On Monday, Oct. 12, deputies responded to the 16100 block of Palisades Blvd. for a reported criminal damage incident in which an unknown suspect spray-painted on the pickle ball court scoreboard.
*On Tuesday, Oct. 13, deputies responded to the 13700 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. for a report of a vehicle striking other vehicles in the grocery store parking lot. Upon arriving on the scene, it was determined that an elderly driver had struck a support pole and her vehicle became stuck. The driver attempted to get the vehicle unstuck and struck another vehicle in the process. Deputies took a report for the incident and noted that there were no injuries as a result.
*On Tuesday, Oct. 13, a resident of the 12600 block of La Montana Drive reported an identity theft incident in which the victim stated an unknown suspect used his personal information to obtain a personal loan in the amount of $1,300.
*On Wednesday, Oct. 14, deputies responded to Palisades and Golden Eagle boulevards for a reported criminal damage report in which an unknown suspect spray-painted on two Trump/Pence political signs.
*On Wednesday, Oct. 14, deputies responded to Shea and Saguaro boulevards for a report of a non-injury hit and run collision. The victim stated as she slowed for traffic, an older model red Cadillac struck her rear quarter panel, causing the other vehicle to spin out. The vehicle then fled the scene traveling westbound on Shea. The victim was not able to obtain a license plate for the run vehicle.