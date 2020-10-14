Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies in Fountain Hills responded to a reported shoplifting incident in the 16600 block of Palisades Blvd. on Thursday, Oct. 1.
Deputies contacted the possible suspect inside a vehicle in the parking lot. The suspect refused to identify himself, but deputies were able to determine his identification based on prior contacts.
The suspect was found to have several outstanding warrants and was arrested on the warrants. Evidence of the shoplifting was not found, and no charges were cited for the shoplifting at the time.
*On Thursday, Oct. 1, a motorist was stopped on Shea Blvd. at Technology Drive for failing to maintain their lane and the driver was found to have two parole violations out of Arkansas and Arizona. The driver was arrested on the warrants and deputies found methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia. The driver was booked into jail on a Fugitive of Justice charge, the warrants and the drug charges.
*On Thursday, Oct. 1, deputies responded to the 13700 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. for a reported disorderly conduct at the business. Deputies were told an ex-employee went to the store to pick up some of his personal property and an argument between he and a current employee ensued. The current employee alleged that the ex-employee lifted his shirt and brandished a firearm that was in their waistband and then left the store.
*On Thursday, Oct. 1, a resident of the 14200 block of Hawthorne Court reported an identity theft in which the victim received two debit cards in the mail in her name which were loaded with unemployment benefits. The victim stated she never made a claim for unemployment benefits.
*On Thursday, Oct. 1, deputies responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 13200 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. A male subject allegedly approached a staff member of the complex with a screwdriver in hand and began yelling at him for messing with his vehicle, which the staff member stated did not occur. The male subject left prior to deputies arriving on the scene and the staff did not want to aid in the prosecution for the disorderly conduct.
*On Thursday, Oct. 1, a resident of the 14200 block of Ibsen Drive reported a check forgery in which the bank contacted the victim informing her that a person attempted to deposit a check made out by her into the suspect’s account. The victim stated the check was made out to her mortgage company and the suspect somehow gained access to the check and attempted to deposit it into their own account.
*On Friday, Oct. 2, deputies received a report of stolen political signs at Palisades and Golden Eagle boulevards. Deputies took a report of a stolen Trump/Pence political sign that was posted at this location with a solar light to make it visible at night.
*On Saturday, Oct. 3, a resident of the 17200 block of Salida Drive reported a theft in which the victim reported two male subjects knocked on his door and inquired about purchasing a vehicle parked in his driveway that was not for sale. The victim allowed the two subjects into his home and spoke to them about the vehicle. One of the male subjects walked throughout his home and he later found that several pieces of jewelry had been stolen.
*On Saturday, Oct. 3, deputies responded to the 13700 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. and took a report of a shoplifting in which a suspect stole merchandise from an outside display of the store. The store employee confronted the suspect who returned some of the merchandise, but not all. The employee recognized the suspect as a customer and provided the identifiable information to deputies.
*On Saturday, Oct. 3, a resident of the 15300 block of Kipling Drive reported an identity theft. The victim stated he received a piece of mail with his address listed, but with a name of a person he did not know. The letter contained unemployment benefits from AZDES.
*On Saturday, Oct. 3, deputies responded to Golden Eagle Blvd. and Boulder Drive for a reported minor injury, two vehicle collision. One vehicle reportedly failed to yield to another vehicle from the stop sign.
*On Sunday, Oct. 4, deputies took a report of the theft of three Biden/Harris political signs at Palisades and Fountain Hills boulevards. The victim reported that three of his Biden/Harris signs that were at three different locations around town had been stolen.
*On Sunday, Oct. 4, a resident of the 13700 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. reported an identity theft in which the victim alleged an unknown suspect used his social security number to obtain a small business loan out of the state of Texas.
*On Sunday, Oct. 4, a resident of the 13800 block of Mesquite Drive reported credit card fraud in which an unknown suspect fraudulently used the victim’s credit card to order merchandise online.
*On Sunday, Oct. 4, deputies responded to the 15000 block of Zapata Drive for a reported burglary in progress in which an alarm company was alerted of entry to the home and viewed a person inside the home via a live camera. When deputies arrived, they did not locate anyone on the property but found damage to a rear door of the home. The victim stated he lives out of state and people have been known to stay at the residence without his permission. It was undetermined at this time if anything was stolen from the residence, as the homeowner was out of state.
*On Monday, Oct. 5, a resident of the 16800 block of El Lago Blvd. reported a theft in which the victim stated a bag of makeup was stolen from her residence while she was out of town. The victim believed the suspect was a friend of the person who was given permission to be in her residence while she was out of town.
*On Monday, Oct. 5, a resident of the 15000 block of Tequesta Drive reported an identity theft in which the victim stated an unknown suspect used his personal information to file for unemployment benefits out of the state of Texas.
*On Monday, Oct. 5, deputies responded to the 15700 block of Cavern Drive for a reported fight between two male subjects over the alleged theft of a ladder. Deputies learned that a subject intended to take a ladder that appeared to be abandoned in an area that looked to be open desert area, however a resident approached the person and informed him that the ladder was on his property and belonged to him. A physical fight ensued. Both parties claimed the other party was the aggressor to the physical altercation and one of the subjects was transported to the hospital for a head injury.
*On Tuesday, Oct. 6, a resident of the 17300 block of San Marcus Drive reported a theft involving a person stealing a wedding ring from inside the home of the victim. The victim believes he knows who stole the ring and is making attempts to get the ring back.
*On Tuesday, Oct. 6, a resident of the 17000 block of Cascade Drive reported an identity theft in which the victim discovered an unknown person used her Social Security number to file for unemployment benefits.
*On Wednesday, Oct. 7, a resident of the 16200 block of Glenbrook Blvd. reported computer fraud in which the victim was defrauded out of $2,000 by a person claiming to be a technician for Amazon who was helping her after she could not log into her Amazon account. The victim allowed the person to remote into her computer and after he informed her that a fraudulent transaction appeared on her Amazon account and he would refund the money to her, she allowed him access to her bank accounts where he made four transfers of funds. After the call, the victim learned the man was not from Amazon.