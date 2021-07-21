Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies in Fountain Hills reported the following incidents during the week from Thursday, July 8, through Wednesday, July 14.
*On Thursday, July 8, in the 9000 block of Saguaro Blvd., there was a private property collision in the parking lot of a local business. The at-fault vehicle fled the scene without leaving required information.
*On Friday, July 9, near the area of Desert Canyon Dr. and Golden Eagle Blvd., a subject was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
*On Friday, July 9, in the 15000 block of Trevino Dr., a resident reported that unknown person(s) stole their recycle bin.
*On Friday, July 9, in the 9000 block of Baylor Dr., a resident reported that unknown person(s), without authorization, accessed their airline account and utilized the air miles they had accumulated.
*On Friday, July 9, in the 16000 block of Parkview Ave., a subject violated a judge’s orders by going to a place he was ordered not to visit.
*On Friday, July 9, near the intersection of Fountain Hills Blvd. and Emerald Dr., a resident reported that unknow person(s) damaged the front end of their vehicle.
*On Saturday, July 10, two residents became involved in an altercation. One of the involved parties was arrested for disorderly conduct.
*On Saturday, July 10, in the 16000 block of Almont Dr., there were reports of what was described to be gunshots. Deputies checked the area and noticed fireworks. Location of the fireworks were not noted.
*On Sunday, July 11, near the intersection of Eagle Mountain Parkway and Palisades Blvd., a motorist reported that unknown person(s) threw an object which stuck their vehicle, causing damage to the vehicle.
*On Monday, July 12, in the 16000 block of Stone Ridge Dr., a resident reported unknown person(s) used her personal identifying information to open accounts at four separate credit unions. The accounts were opened online.
*On Monday, July 12, in the 16000 block of Monterey Dr., a resident reported unknown person(s) used their personal information and changed the security setting on their accounts to make unauthorized purchases. They also reported having mail stolen from their residence.
*On Monday, July 12, in the 9000 block of Firebrick Dr., a resident reported unknown person(s) used her credit card to make unauthorized purchases.
*On Monday, July 12, in the 12000 block of Chama Dr., during an investigation a subject was discovered to have an outstanding warrant. The subject was arrested and taken to jail.
*On Tuesday, July 13, in the 16000 block of Avenue of the Fountains, a resident reported that they received a notice from Google that the security of their phone had been compromised. The resident called the number on the notice and spoke with an unknown person who identified themselves as a Google employee. The suspect was granted access to their phone, with the understanding they were going to resolve the issue. The resident later learned the subject accessed their bank account and transferred funds via Zelle.
*On Wednesday, July 14, in the 17000 block of Shea Blvd., a resident stopped at a convenience store to make a quick purchase. While in the store, unknown subject(s) stole items out of their vehicle.