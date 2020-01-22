Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 16000 block of El Lago Blvd. on Thursday, Jan. 9, for a reported elderly subject missing.
The subject was reported to have left the residence on foot and never returned. MCSO responded to the area and began to search for the subject. The subject was located on the outskirts of town and given a courtesy ride back home.
*On Thursday, Jan. 9, a resident of the 14000 block of La Casa Dr. reported an unknown suspect(s) had stolen the license plate from a vehicle that was parked at a residence.
*On Friday, Jan. 10, deputies arrested a subject in the 15000 block of Palomino Blvd. for an outstanding warrant. The suspect was booked into jail.
*On Friday, Jan. 10, a resident of the 15000 block of Sycamore Dr. reported credit card fraud. Unknown subject(s) opened two credit cards using the victim’s personal information and made over a thousand dollars of purchases.
*On Friday, Jan. 10, deputies responded to the 17000 block of El Lago Blvd. on a call of possible fraud. Unknown suspect(s) contacted a resident and informed them a relative was in jail. The relative was contacted and the call was fictitious. In these type of calls, suspect request gift cards as payment.
*On Saturday, Jan. 11, deputies received a report of an unknown suspect stealing two bicycles in the 12000 block of Saguaro Blvd. The bicycles had been secured to a vehicle via a cable and locking mechanism.
*On Saturday, Jan. 11, deputies arrested a male subject in the 16000 block of Avenue of the Fountains. The man was arrested for an outstanding warrant and booked into jail.
*On Saturday, Jan. 11, a resident of the 16000 block of Avenue of the Fountains reported unknown suspect(s) stole jewelry from her residence.
*On Saturday, Jan. 11, deputies responded to the area of Shea and Saguaro boulevards on a report of a subject who was possibly ill. Deputies arrived on the scene and discovered the subject was very intoxicated. The subject was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
*On Saturday, Jan. 11, unknown subjects ignited what was believed to be a firework in the garage of a residence in the 17000 block of Calaveras Ave.
*On Monday, Jan. 13, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Enterprise Drive where an unknown suspect(s) forced entry into a business and stole merchandise. There was suspect information which is being followed up on.
*On Monday, Jan. 13, a resident of the 14000 block of El Sobrante Ave. reported an unknown suspect(s) threw oranges at the front door of a resident and smashed orange debris into the locking mechanism. Juveniles were seen in the area prior to the event. The incident is being looked into.
*On Monday, Jan. 13, deputies responded to a two-vehicle collision at Avenue of the Fountains and Saguaro Blvd. The investigation revealed one vehicle did not yield to on-coming traffic and made a left-hand turn in front of the other vehicle.
*On Tuesday, Jan. 14, deputies contacted a resident and discussed a Neighborhood Watch Program. The neighborhood is looking to implement the program into their area.
*On Wednesday, Jan. 15, a Fountain Hills Middle School student reported their phone stolen while they were on campus. The incident is currently under investigation.
*On Wednesday, Jan. 15, deputies received a report that an unknown white male subject who appeared to be a juvenile attempted to break into a resident’s vehicle in the 14000 block of Yerba Buena Way. When the resident confronted the subject he ran off on foot. This incident is under investigation.
*On Wednesday, Jan. 15, deputies arrested a subject on an outstanding warrant in the 16000 block of Avenue of the Fountains. The subject was booked into jail.