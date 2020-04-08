Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of an irate customer at a pharmacy in the 16500 block of Palisades Blvd.
The caller reported that a customer was yelling at store pharmacy workers and was acting disorderly. Deputies arrived and contacted the suspect who was still actively yelling at people over the length of time it was taking to get her medication. No one wanted to aid in the prosecution and the subject was told to leave the premises.
*On Thursday, March 26, employees of a store in the 16600 block of Palisades Blvd. identified a customer in the store as a person who had shoplifted the week prior and contacted him and asked him to leave. The subject became disorderly and threw items and knocked merchandise off of shelves and then left the store. Employees were able to obtain a vehicle license plate and believed they knew the subject. The investigation is ongoing.
*On Thursday, March 26, loss prevention personnel at a business in the 16800 block of Shea Blvd. reported they identified two customers who entered the store as suspects who had shoplifted items the week prior. The female subject was observed stealing merchandise and then exiting the store. MCSO was contacted and the shoplifting was reported after the suspects left.
*On Saturday, March 28, a resident of the 17300 block of El Pueblo Blvd. reported she believes her vehicle’s license plate was stolen while she was at the Safeway, sometime between 5 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on March 28.
*On Friday, March 27, deputies received a complaint that sometime between 3 p.m. on March 26 and 6 a.m. on March 27, an unknown vehicle entered onto the baseball fields at Four Peaks Park and did donuts, tearing up the grass and landscaping and causing approximately $1,500 in damages.
*On Monday, March 30, a resident of the 16300 block of Powderhorn Drive reported reoccurring issues with an unknown person putting items on top of his mailbox in an attempt to damage his property.
*On Friday, March 26, deputies responded to a business in the 12600 block of Saguaro for reports of the establishment not adhering to the Governor’s Executive Order 2020-09 regarding no on-site dining. Patrons were observed eating and drinking on the patio of the establishment and deputies attempted to educate the owner of the Executive Order and gain voluntary compliance.
*On Tuesday, March 31, deputies responded to a business in the 17200 block of Shea Blvd. for a report of a subject trespassing by sleeping behind the business. The subject was contacted and told he was trespassed from the location.
*On Saturday, March 28, deputies responded to a vehicle fire in the 16800 block of Parkview Ave. The vehicle caught fire in one of the wash bays of a carwash. The owner of the vehicle believed it may have been due to an oil issue. The fire caused some damage to the carwash facility.
*On Friday, March 27, deputies received a report that a vehicle backed into and struck a light bollard at the Veteran’s Memorial, causing damage to the bollard. A witness observed the accident and notified town park staff. A person involved in the collision also contacted park staff informing them they were involved and would pay to repair the damage.
*On Sunday, March 29, a man reported leaving his vehicle in a parking lot near Eagle Mountain Parkway and Shea Blvd. The victim reported that he left his vehicle parked in the parking lot of a business and left, waiting for the business to open. When he arrived back, his vehicle had a dent and scuff marks on the driver’s side door, mirror and door handle.