Maricopa County Sheriff’s District 7 Office in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to a series of vehicle burglaries during the week from Thursday, Jan. 6, through Wednesday, Jan. 12. Following is a report on all incidents to which they responded.
*On Thursday, Jan. 6, deputies responded to the 17000 block of Monterey Drive to take a missing person report of an adult subject with medical issues who did not come home and did not show up for work. While deputies were taking the report, the subject contacted family members to inform them he was at the hospital due to medical issues.
*On Thursday, Jan. 6, a resident of the 17000 block of Salida Drive reported a theft in which a delivered package was stolen from of the porch of a residence.
*On Thursday, Jan. 6, a resident of the 13500 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. reported a vehicle burglary in which an employee exited the rear of the business and observed a suspect inside a vehicle that did not belong to him. When something was said to the suspect, he ran to a nearby vehicle and the vehicle sped away. Investigation determined the suspect broke into two separate vehicles by breaking windows and removed items.
*On Thursday, Jan. 6, a resident of the 16200 block of Ironwood Drive reported a vehicle burglary in which a suspect broke the window of a parked, unoccupied vehicle and stole a purse. The purse contained credit cards that were used at a local store by the suspect shortly after the incident.
*On Thursday, Jan. 6, deputies responded to the 12500 block of Saguaro Blvd. to take a report of two vehicles that were broken into by the suspect breaking a window on each vehicle. The two vehicles were parked outside of a business and a business employee called MCSO when they had a person inform them of the burglaries. Deputies determined that a purse was stolen from one of the vehicles and credit cards had been used by the suspects at nearby businesses.
*On Friday, Jan. 7, deputies responded to the 16700 block of Avenue of the Fountains to take a report of fraud. A business owner reported making a transaction for equipment and paying for the equipment, but he never received the merchandise. He later learned that other businesses had ordered, paid for and never received equipment from this person either.
*On Friday, Jan. 7, deputies arrested a subject on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant after making contact in the 9600 block of Saguaro Blvd.
*On Friday, Jan. 7, a resident of the 15500 block of Mustang Drive reported while flying out of state he lost his Airpods at the Sky Harbor airport and the Airpods were showing that they were currently at an address in Fountain Hills. Deputies went to the address were a man stated he located the Airpods at the airport and intended on turning them in but had not yet. He provided the deputy with the missing Airpods.
*On Saturday, Jan. 8, deputies responded to the 14200 block of Del Cambre Avenue where they took a report of a road rage incident. One of the parties alleged the other party threatened to kill him. Deputies interviewed both parties and the suspect denied making a threat.
*On Saturday, Jan. 8, deputies responded to a single vehicle collision with minor injuries at Vista Del Lago and Panorama Drive. A driver went off the roadway and struck a Fountain Hills streetlight, causing it to fall. The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital. The driver stated she had been awake for a substantial period of time and blacked out.
*On Sunday, Jan. 9, deputies responded to the 13700 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. where they took a report of a shoplifting in which a suspect stole alcoholic beverages from the store.
*On Sunday, Jan. 9 deputies responded to McDowell Mountain Road at Mile Post 1 where there was a non-injury collision in which debris fell out of the back of a vehicle and struck another vehicle, causing damage to the car. The vehicle did not stop after losing part of its load.
*On Sunday, Jan. 9, deputies responded to the 17100 block of Shea Blvd. where they were asked to formally trespass an individual from a business at this location. The suspect had a confrontation with staff at the business.
*On Monday, Jan. 10, deputies responded to the 14800 block of Del Cambre Avenue where they took a report of an unknown person dumping trash around the bathroom area at Four Peaks Park. There have been increased issues at the park with criminal damage incidents.
*On Tuesday, Jan. 11, deputies responded to the 14800 block of Del Cambre Avenue where town parks staff found a male subject in the bathroom of Four Peaks Park using illegal drugs and contacted MCSO. The male subject left on foot and it was determined the subject had also damaged the bathroom mirror by spray-painting graffiti on the mirror.
*On Tuesday, Jan. 11, deputies responded to the 14800 block of Del Cambre Avenue where criminal damage was reported at the Boys & Girls Club. An unknown subject sprayed graffiti on a bus, a building and windows and tables.
*On Tuesday, Jan. 11, a resident of the 16700 block of Kingstree Blvd. reported an identity theft incident in which an unknown person was able to open an account in the victim’s name and withdraw over $10,000 on the credit account.
*On Wednesday, Jan. 12, deputies responded to Avenue of the Fountains and Saguaro Boulevard for a two-vehicle, non-injury collision at the intersection. One vehicle failed to yield right of way to the other vehicle and the two cars collided.