Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies were busy with seven traffic-related collisions in Fountain Hills between Aug. 1 and Aug. 7.
*On Thursday, Aug. 1, deputies responded to a single vehicle rollover in the 15700 block of Ocotillo Drive. The minor driver sustained minor injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment.
*On Friday, Aug. 2, deputies investigated a collision on Saguaro Boulevard at Hawk Drive. A driver failed to yield from a stop sign and collided with a second vehicle. The driver stated the other vehicle’s turn signal was on and he believed it was going to turn onto his street. The driver who failed to yield was cited.
*On Saturday, Aug. 3, a driver attempting to exit a driveway near Firebrick and Last Trail Drives drove over a curb causing the vehicle to get caught on the high center. A tow truck was called to free the vehicle.
*On Sunday, Aug. 4, deputies were called to a single vehicle crash on Palisades Boulevard at Sunridge Drive. A driver attempted to make a last-minute turn from Palisades onto Sunridge and was traveling too fast to make the turn safely. The driver crashed into the median and disabled the vehicle. He was cited for failure to control his speed to avoid a collision.
*On Monday, Aug. 5, a driver reported her vehicle was struck by a second vehicle near Shea and Palisades boulevards. The motorist reported a second vehicle was weaving in and out of lanes passing other vehicles and struck hers as it passed. The driver failed to stop.
*On Tuesday, Aug. 6, deputies responded to a collision at Fountain Hills Boulevard and Chama Drive. A driver attempting to turn from Chama onto Fountain Hills Boulevard failed to yield to the stop sign and collided with an oncoming vehicle. The driver was cited for failure to yield to the stop sign. There were no injuries.
*On Wednesday, Aug. 7, deputies responded when a vehicle struck a parked car in the 15600 block of Mustang Drive. On investigating, deputies discovered one of the parties involved had an outstanding warrant for their arrest. He was taken into custody and booked into jail on the warrant.
*On Tuesday, Aug. 6, a resident of the 16300 block of Palisades Blvd. reported an unknown person had entered her home and took approximately $100 in currency, mostly change. There was no sign of forced entry into the residence.
*On Tuesday, Aug. 6, a resident of the 16300 block of Oro Grande Drive reported she believes someone broke into her back yard and attempted to steal a tractor. She found a gate open and a tarp that had covered the tractor on the ground.
*On Friday, Aug. 2, deputies received a report from a resident of the 16000 block of Firebrick Drive that someone had attempted to extort $750 from him by calling to say he would release false information about him that would be embarrassing. The victim did not give the suspect any money.
*On Tuesday, Aug. 6, a business owner in the 12000 block of Saguaro Blvd. reported that a woman had paid with a $100 bill later determined by the bank to be counterfeit. The bill was used to pay for a $17 takeout order.
*On Thursday, Aug. 1, deputies arrested a suspect in the 12000 block of Saguaro who allegedly sent multiple threatening text messages to an individual.
*On Tuesday, Aug. 6, a resident in the 16400 block of Avenue of the Fountains called 911 to report someone was banging on his bedroom window while he was trying to sleep. One of the windows was found to be cracked as a result of the unknown intruder.
*On Thursday, Aug. 1, a woman alleged that a person who had been assisting her by watching her home while she was hospitalized had stolen items from her home. The victim returned home to find her purse and vehicle had been stolen. Detectives are attempting to locate the suspect.
*On Friday, Aug. 2, deputies responded to a residence in the 14400 block of Ibsen Drive when the unintentional discharge of a firearm was reported. There were no injuries.
*On Sunday, Aug. 4, deputies made a traffic stop in the area of Shea Boulevard and Technology Drive. A woman driving the vehicle was cited for criminal speed traveling 81 miles per hour (speed limit is 45), and she was not in possession of a driver’s license.