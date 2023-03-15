The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office District 7 substation in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following calls during the week from Thursday, March 2, through Wednesday, March 8.
*On Thursday, March 2, deputies made a traffic stop on Saguaro Boulevard at Malta Drive. The driver was arrested when it was discovered they had an active misdemeanor warrant for their arrest.
*On Thursday, March 2, deputies made a traffic stop on Shea Boulevard at Palatia Drive. The driver was cited when it was discovered their license plate was suspended. The license plate was seized and destroyed.
*On Thursday, March 2, a resident of the 26000 block of Avenida Del Ray in Rio Verde reported that an unidentified suspect hacked into their phone, scammed them out of $100 and gained access to their personal identifying information.
*On Thursday, March 2, deputies responded to the 13000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. after MCSO received an anonymous tip alleging that dogs were being mistreated. The allegations proved to be unsubstantiated after further investigation.
*On Friday, March 3, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Gloria Ln. where it was reported a daughter assaulted their mother and caused minor injuries by biting her during a mental health episode. The daughter was transported to a hospital for a mental health evaluation.
*On Friday, March 3, deputies made a traffic stop on Fountain Hills Boulevard at Palomino Boulevard. The driver was arrested when it was discovered they had an active misdemeanor warrant for their arrest.
*On Friday, March 3, deputies responded to the 16000 block of De Anza Dr. A town resident was arrested when they violated a previously served court order by calling their ex-boyfriend several times.
*On Saturday, March 4, deputies responded to the 13000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. where it was reported that a husband and wife were involved in a physical altercation at their home. The wife sustained minor injuries.
*On Saturday, March 4, a resident of the 14000 block of Love Ct. reported that several cameras, valued at approximately $2,000, were stolen from his residence.
*On Sunday, March 5, deputies made a traffic stop at Avenue of the Fountains and Verde River Drive. The driver was cited when it was discovered that their license plate was suspended. The license plate was seized and destroyed.
*On Sunday, March 5, deputies responded to the 11000 block of Saguaro Blvd. where a patron obtained services from a local restaurant and left without paying for the services.
*On Sunday, March 5, deputies responded to Palisades Boulevard and Westridge Drive. A driver was involved in a single-vehicle, non-injury vehicle collision, when they failed to pay attention to the roadway and struck the median. The driver reported that they were texting at the time of the collision.
*On Sunday, March 5, deputies made a traffic stop on Fountain Hills Boulevard and Crystal Ridge Drive. The driver was cited when it was discovered their license plate was suspended. The license plate was seized and destroyed.
*On Sunday, March 5, deputies made a traffic stop at Golden Eagle Boulevard and Princess Court. The driver was criminally cited when it was discovered they were driving with a cancelled driver license.
*On Monday, March 6, a resident of the 13000 block of El Pueblo Blvd. reported that an unidentified suspect used their identity to apply for several credit cards.
*On Monday, March 6, a resident of the 17000 block of Vallecito Dr. reported that an out-of-state online gamer was harassing them by filing fraudulent police reports against them.
*On Tuesday, March 7, deputies responded to Saguaro Boulevard and Colony Drive. A driver was involved in a non-injury vehicle collision with a police patrol vehicle when the driver failed to yield from a stop sign.
*On Tuesday, March 7, a resident of the 14000 block of Ashbrook Dr. reported that an unknown suspect used their personal identifying information to apply for several credit cards. The bank was made aware of the fraudulent activity, and the applications were cancelled.
*On Tuesday, March 7, a resident of the 16000 Block of Cholla Dr. reported that an unknown suspect used their identifying information to apply for a small business loan in the amount of approximately $76,000.
*On Tuesday, March 7, deputies made a traffic stop on Saguaro Boulevard at Ledferd Lane. The driver was criminally cited when they were observed driving more than 27 miles-per-hour over the posted speed limit.
*On Tuesday, March 7, deputies responded to the 11000 Block of Desert Vista where Town staff reported that an unknown suspect(s) caused approximately $30,000 in damage to underground wiring at the Desert Vista Park.
*On Tuesday, March 7, a resident reported that their prescription medication bottle was empty when they picked it up from a local business.
*On Tuesday, March 7, deputies made a traffic stop on Saguaro Boulevard and Hawk Drive. The driver was arrested when it was discovered they were driving with a suspended driver license and that they had an active warrant for their arrest.
*On Tuesday, March 7, a resident of the 16000 block of Ashbrook Dr. reported that an unidentified female burglarized a residence when they entered the garage to steal a bicycle. The bicycle was later recovered.
*On Wednesday, March 8, deputies responded to Saguaro and Fountain Hills boulevards for a reported two-vehicle non-injury collision. One driver conducted an unsafe lane change and collided with the other.
*On Wednesday, March 8, deputies responded along with Fountain Hills Fire Department to the 14000 block of Deerskin Dr. A garbage truck caught fire after it picked up a patio heater. No persons were injured, and the fire was extinguished by fire personnel.
*On Wednesday, March 8, deputies responded to the 17000 block of Shea Blvd. where a resident reported their purse was stolen from a nearby convenience store. The credit cards in that purse were then used at the We Ko Pa casino, located in Fort McDowell.
*On Wednesday, March 8, deputies responded to Shea Boulevard and Arista Lane where two drivers were involved in a non-injury vehicle collision when one driver rear ended the other. Both drivers said they were distracted by the bigger collision that happened on the opposite side of the road.