Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies responded along with Fountain Hills Fire Department to a reported residential fire in the 15000 block of Tamarack Drive on Thursday, Nov. 12.
When deputies arrived, they observed flames coming from the roof of the residence. All occupants were able to safely evacuate the home while firefighters extinguished the blaze.
*On Friday, Nov. 13, the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a male subject who appeared to be intoxicated getting into a vehicle and driving away from the area of Shea Blvd. and Eagle Mountain Parkway. Deputies located the vehicle traveling on Shea and conducted a traffic stop and it was determined the driver was impaired by alcohol. Their DUI investigation continued, and a blood draw was conducted. DUI charges are pending based on the results of the blood alcohol concentration determined by the blood test.
*On Friday, Nov. 13, deputies responded to the 14800 block of Shea Blvd. for a reported criminal damage incident. The victim reported their unattended vehicle sustained damage when the driver of a vehicle parked next to it opened their car door, striking the victim’s vehicle and leaving minor dents. The victim had cell phone footage of the suspect who did the damage.
*On Friday, Nov. 13, deputies made a traffic stop for a speeding violation on Fountain Hills Blvd. at Kings Way. Deputies determined that the driver was operating a motor vehicle on a suspended driver license. The driver was issued a citation and the license was impounded.
*On Friday, Nov. 13, a resident of the 15700 block of Robin Drive reported an attempted residential burglary. The victim stated over the past two weeks an unknown person attempted to remove two window screens to his residence, however no entry to the residence was ever gained.
*On Friday, Nov. 13, deputies responded to the 15000 block of Golden Eagle Blvd. for a report of a downed traffic control sign in the median. Deputies retrieved the sign and Town of Fountain Hills staff was notified so the sign could be replaced.
*On Saturday, Nov. 14, deputies responded to the 17200 block of Shea Blvd. for a report of a fire hydrant gushing water into the air. Deputies arrived and found an unoccupied vehicle with extensive front-end damage consistent with striking the fire hydrant. The vehicle was off, and no keys were located within the vehicle. The driver was not on the scene and it was believed the accident may have occurred a couple hours prior based on information received from EPCOR Water. EPCOR was able to shut down the water valve and the registered owner of the vehicle had a Gilbert address. Gilbert PD attempted to make contact at the residence with no success. The vehicle was towed, and the investigation is ongoing.
*On Sunday, Nov. 15, a resident of the 16200 block of Emerald Drive reported a fraud/con game in which the victim was scammed out of approximately $1,000 in gift cards. The victim received a phone call from a person claiming to be his grandson who told him he had been arrested and needed his bail paid and told his grandfather that his attorney would be calling him soon. The victim then received a phone call from a person requesting that he purchase $5,000 in gift cards from two stores for the bail. The victim sent $1,000 in gift cards to the suspect, but then became suspicious of the situation and did not send the other gift cards.
*On Sunday, Nov. 15, deputies responded to the 16600 block of Palisades Blvd. for a reported shoplifting incident in which a suspect was observed by a customer leaving the store with a cart full of items that the suspect did not pay for. A store employee was notified and called MCSO and began filming the suspect load the items into a vehicle. The suspect then drove away, leaving some items behind in the shopping cart. The investigation is currently ongoing.
*On Sunday, Nov. 15, deputies issued a citation to an employee of an establishment in the 16700 Block of Parkview Ave. The employee was allegedly consuming alcohol while serving alcohol at a licensed establishment, which is a violation of state law.
*On Sunday, Nov. 15, deputies responded to the 16900 block of Palisades Blvd. for a reported subject trespassing in a business complex, which was viewed by a responsible party on a surveillance camera. The suspect left when an audible alarm sounded, and deputies were able to view and identify the suspect based on the surveillance footage. This investigation is ongoing.
*On Monday, Nov. 16, deputies responded to the 16500 block of Fayette Drive for a reported single vehicle, injury motorcycle accident in which a motorcycle hit a fire hydrant. No occupants were located in the area and a nearby resident called MCSO to report a person who claimed to be injured in the accident knocked on their door seeking help. Deputies contacted the injured party who alleged he was a passenger on the motorcycle and a person was driving who fled the scene who he claimed to only know by his first name. Deputies sought the help of Mesa PD to contact the registered owner of the motorcycle, who informed law enforcement the motorcycle had been stolen during the night. Deputies used MCSO’s helicopter to search for the outstanding driver of the stolen motorcycle, which yielded no suspect. The alleged passenger was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
*On Monday, Nov. 16, a resident of the 17000 block of Calle Del Oro reported a stolen vehicle in which the victim stated a vehicle belonging to his girlfriend, who was out of state, was stolen from the parking lot of their complex. There was no suspect information provided.
*On Monday, Nov. 16, a resident of the 16600 block of Hawk Drive reported a criminal damage incident in which the victim stated an unknown person spray painted the word “loser” on her driveway and the victim believed it may have been due to the presidential candidate they support.
*On Monday, Nov. 16, a resident of Avenue of the Fountains reported a theft in which an unknown suspect stole a seating cabana owned by the complex.
*On Monday, Nov. 16, deputies responded to the 16800 block of Palisades Blvd. for a report of a trespassing in which a man was found inside a medical complex without permission of the owner. Deputies issued the suspect with a citation and formally trespassed him from the property.
*On Monday, Nov. 16, deputies responded to Palisades Blvd. and La Montana Drive for a report of a two-vehicle, minor injury accident in which one vehicle pulled out from a private drive and was struck by an oncoming vehicle. One passenger complained of a minor injury but did not wish to be evaluated by the fire department.
*On Monday, Nov. 16, deputies responded to Palisades Blvd. and Sunridge Drive for a single vehicle, non-injury accident in which a vehicle struck a javelina. The vehicle sustained minor damage as a result.
*On Wednesday, Nov. 18, deputies responded to the 16600 block of Gunsight Drive for a report of criminal damage in which mailboxes to the complex were intentionally damaged.
*On Wednesday, Nov. 18, deputies responded to Palisades and El Lago boulevards for a two-vehicle injury accident involving a motorcycle and a vehicle. Witnesses reported they believed the motorcycle was driving recklessly and may have been trying to race another vehicle when an unrelated vehicle attempted to cross Palisades and was struck by the motorcycle. Due to the impact of the collision, the motorcycle rider was thrown from his vehicle and sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle that was struck also sustained minor injuries.