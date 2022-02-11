Fountain Hills Women’s Club will hold its Feb. 16 luncheon at the Community Center.
Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Lunch is $22 and reservations may be made by emailing Carol Goyena, carolgoyena@gmail.com, by Friday, Feb. 11.
The speaker for the meeting is Rosemary Powell. She is a certified medical support, CHT. She helps individuals let go of unwanted emotions and regain successful, joyful lives. She uses hypnotherapy as well as Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP) to take control of your mind, and therefore your life.
Plans are in full swing for our annual fundraiser. The theme is “A French Country Affair.” It will be held at ADERO Scottsdale Sunday, March 20.
The donation of $65 will support the club’s scholarship fund and includes lunch, fashion show by Classy Jazzy and a silent auction. Tickets can be purchased at Classy Jazzy on Avenue of the Fountains or by calling BJ Soehlig at 602-361-5562.
The Women’s Club team is reaching out to the community to support our efforts by donating items to be auctioned or put in raffle baskets or placing ads in the directory. The club has golf packages from Sunridge Canyon and We-Ko-Pa golf courses, as well other items for the silent auction.
Patt Canning and Donna Beers are co-chairing the event. More information can be found by going to fountainhillswomensclub.com.