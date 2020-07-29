Linda Fitzpatrick began her culinary career founding Wild Wife Natural Mexican Foods, Inc. about five years back, a business she’s kept running full steam ahead since moving to Fountain Hills three years ago.
The business currently offers two cooking sauces – Chile Verde and Chile Colorado – and orders can be placed at wildwifenaturalmexicanfoods.com.
Fitzpatrick said she believes the love of cooking comes naturally.
“Perhaps it’s in one’s genes,” she said. “Both my parents loved to cook, but never taught us how. My dad would fry oysters for us and my mom cooked Colombian food. Colombian food isn’t anything like Mexican food, but still delicious; more like Puerto Rican or Cuban food.”
Born in Medellin, Colombia, Fitzpatrick’s mom was Colombian and her father was from Louisiana. Spanish was her first language, and her family traveled all over South America. She said this is how she learned to appreciate other cultures, foods and religions. Fitzpatrick said she had a fascinating early childhood spent with activities such as learning to waterski on the Amazon River and sleeping in hammocks in stucco rooms with no electricity.
Fitzpatrick said she was drawn to cooking after she got married.
“I began cooking for my husband and he seemed very pleased with my progress,” she said. “As I became more confident, I started experimenting a little. Now, I am full throttle in the kitchen.”
Fitzpatrick’s friends call her the “Fearless chef.”
“I am always cooking, just for fun and with no recipes,” she said. “I love interesting, unusual, spicy and savory foods…My all-time favorite food is Mexican. I could eat Mexican every day and never tire of it.”
About five years back, Fitzpatrick began her business working out of her certified kitchen. She said she is very proud of her cooking sauces.
“They are 100 percent natural, made from raw, fresh ingredients that render a superior product,” she said. “No fat, no preservatives and, of course, gluten free.”
Wild Wife’s products are manufactured in Phoenix in a Kosher factory. Fitzpatrick said this is because she knows that some folks prefer and appreciate very clean food.
As for the Wild Wife name, Fitzpatrick said the idea came from a 1954 cartoon.
“My children came up with the name while they were watching cartoons one morning,” she said. “It is a Warner Bros. 1954 cartoon about a very capable housewife with two children and a very fussy husband.”
In the cartoon, the wife has mowed the lawn, made fresh-squeezed orange juice, cleaned the entire house, did the grocery shopping and more. When her husband comes home, it’s to a martini and dinner.
When the husband asks the wife what she did all day, she responds, “Oh, nothing.” His response about her being a “typical woman” who has all the time in the world but can’t get anything done earns him a whack on the head with a rolling pin.
“[She] puts her stiletto on his chest and says, ‘Little man, I’ve had a busy day,’” Fitzpatrick explained. “My children erupted with, ‘Mommy, that’s you!’ Hence, the name.”
Outside of her website, Fitzpatrick’s products can be found on Amazon by searching for “Wild Wife Chile Verde” or “Wild Wife Chile Colorado.” The coronavirus put a hitch in sales and business plans, but she said things are once again back on track and future retailers include Bashas’, Natural Grocers, Kroger and Walmart.
Fitzpatrick said she expects newcomers to her products will be “very pleasantly surprised,” as they blend fresh tomatillos, onions, cilantro, jalapenos and authentic spices.
“My products are unique, clean, authentic and delicious,” Fitzpatrick said. “No other Mexican sauces on the market today can compare to mind. I spend the money to make them superior products. Although keeping a healthy bottom line is important, I feel it is just as important to manufacture products that you are proud of. Well, that’s the way I see it and the buck stops with me.”