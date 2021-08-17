The We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort and Betfred Sports have signed an agreement to bring sports betting to Arizona residents. The companies will partner to build a state-of-the-art, Las Vegas-quality retail sportsbook at the recently opened We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort in Fort McDowell, while also launching mobile and online betting under the Betfred Sports brand.
“The partnership announcement with Betfred Sports marks a new chapter for We-Ko-Pa,” said Bernadine Burnette, President of the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation. “We are excited about the prospect of sports betting in Arizona and are thrilled to pursue an event wagering license to allow us to offer sports betting to our retail and digital customers.”
Mark Stebbings, Betfred Group chief operating officer, said “Arizona is an amazing opportunity for Betfred Sports to continue its expansion in the US after successful launches in Iowa, Colorado and Pennsylvania. We look forward to working with our fantastic partner, the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation, to leverage our 50 years of bookmaking experience to bring the best betting options to Arizona sports fans.”
The formal launch of retail and online sports betting is contingent on licensing and regulatory approval and is planned for late 2021.
We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort is owned and operated by the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation with a new 166,341-square-foot We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort that includes state-of-the-art gaming, a variety of specialty fine and casual dining restaurants, and live entertainment.
The attached AAA Four Diamond hotel offers 246 guestrooms and suites; 25,000 square feet of meeting space and two resort-style outdoor pools. The new casino resort is also right around the corner from the two highly acclaimed courses at We-Ko-Pa Golf Club and numerous outdoor activities.