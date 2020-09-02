The Fountain Hills office of Thrivent recently donated a load of food to Extended Hands Food Bank.
Local reps Mike Scharnow and Jerrod Stearnes dropped by the Laser Drive facility to personally deliver the foodstuffs.
“There is always a need for food and monetary donations to our local food bank,” Scharnow said, “Especially during these unparalleled times.”
Stearnes said one of Thrivent’s core missions, besides working with clients to achieve financial clarity, is to promote generosity.
“This is just part of our ongoing commitment to community service in Fountain Hills and surrounding areas,” he added.
Stearnes said, “As a company, Thrivent is fortunate to be financially stable during these uncertain times, and we continue to remain invested in helping you reach your lifelong financial goals.”
Scharnow concluded, “Faith is still underlying the core of our promise.
“We will continue to be a diversified financial services organization and fraternal benefit society that serves Christians and their families. That will not change.”
The Thrivent office in Fountain Hills (The Four Peaks Group) is located in the Broker’s Alliance building at the corner of Palisades and Saguaro boulevards. The phone number is 480-498-6184.