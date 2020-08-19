Anyone looking to show off their Fountain Hills pride can find “The Fountain at 50” swag on sale at BoGo Promotions. The local store is located at 11881 N. Saguaro Blvd., or items for the Fountain at 50 celebration can be found online at bogopromotion.com. There is a tab for “Fountain at 50 store” at the top of the page.
For those unfamiliar, Fountain Hills is celebrating a combined 30/50 anniversary. While the town was incorporated 30 years ago, the iconic Fountain was installed 20 years earlier. Both big events are being commemorated as part of a year-long celebration. The culmination of this anniversary is an event planned for December with additional details to be outlined as the date draws near.
In recognition of the Fountain’s 50th year, the Town is selling shirts, caps, coffee mugs, water bottles, mouse pads and grocerty tote bags bearing “The Fountain at 50” logo.
Helping orchestrate the 30/50 celebration is a committee of community members, with Sandra Ursini serving as project administrator. According to Ursini, the “Fountain at 50” swag provides residents an opportunity to show off their community pride.
“This only happens every 50 years,” Ursini said. “It’s something to celebrate. The Fountain is the centerpiece of the town, so what better reason to celebrate?”
Ursini said it’s exciting to be part of an event that recognizes big milestones for her hometown.
“We all live here because it’s so beautiful, and the Fountain is part of that beauty,” she added. “The fact that someone had the foresight to create this oasis in the desert 50 years ago, I think is remarkable. All of that planning that went into making Fountain Hills what it is should be celebrated.
“We’d love to see more people wearing their Fountain at 50 shirts and hats around town and using their water bottles. It all adds to the excitement of the event.”