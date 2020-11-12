Spooner Physical Therapy is celebrating 25 years of serving the Fountain Hills community. Since 1995, Spooner Physical Therapy leadership says the business has been the Fountain Hills community’s first stop for musculoskeletal care and rehabilitation.
“In a small community, it is about focusing on the care that you are providing, developing friendships in the community and taking care of people throughout their lifespan,” said Christy Shaft, PT, the original clinic director. “In 2007, we worked to develop the Fountain Hills Medical Campus as a place where people could come to the center of town to get the care that they need and really develop our medical community to help the town of Fountain Hills. It has been wonderful to be a part of the community and to get to know the people that we get to meet every day.”
When asked about the future, clinic director John Kline, PT, DPT, CSCS, FAFS, said he is excited to continue building on Spooner’s foundation.
“I am really proud of our staff for showing up every day ready to make a difference in people’s lives, and also for their desire to continue learning and growing our specialty practices to meet the unique needs of our patients,” Kline said. “I am excited to continue growing what Christy Shaft and Tim Spooner built in Fountain Hills.”
As the team in Fountain Hills continues to grow and adapt to the changing needs of patients, Spooner has added many specialty providers over the years. These specialties include hand therapy and physical therapists that specialize is treatment related to women’s health, breast cancer rehabilitation, lymphedema therapy, pelvic health, total joint replacement rehabilitation, Parkinson’s-related treatment, sports medicine and more.
Spooner leadership said they look forward to continuing to provide better health through movement in Fountain Hills for generations to come.
Spooner’s Fountain Hills clinic is situated in the heart of town. The Fountain Hills Medical Campus is located at 16838 E. Palisades Blvd. Spooner Physical Therapy is in Suite B-121.
In an effort to provide easier access to the Fountain Hills community, Spooner also offers telehealth visits for those that are unable to safely visit the clinic. They also recently launched Spooner On-Demand powered by Luna, a service in which a physical therapist is able to visit patients in their home to provide therapeutic intervention.