The Scottsdale Area Association of Realtors (SAAR) has launched a new program aimed at empowering adults over 50 who want more secure and friendly environments.
Named SAFE, seniors who need assistance in buying or selling real estate, refinancing, relocation or right-sizing can fill out an online contact form or send an email to safe@scottsdalerealtors.org.
Within two business days, a SAFE Ambassador will respond and schedule a free consultation to discuss the living situation and available options.
“Our members work hard to earn a variety of real estate designations and certifications,” said SAAR CEO Rebecca Grossman. “SAFE is another platform for our association to help promote their experience and expertise.”
Fountain Hills Realtors are SAAR members.