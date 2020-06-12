Brenda Rempe, former foster coordinator for Fearless Kitty Rescue, has assumed the role as operations manager.
“We couldn’t be more excited to have Brenda in this new position,” said Kim Kamins, president and CEO of the rescue. “She brings with her the knowledge, skills and experience that made her successful in her previous role. This new position allows Brenda the opportunity to provide leadership, support and day-to-day management of Fearless Kitty Rescue.”
Rempe was away from the rescue for a short time before returning as operations manager.
“I am thrilled to be back contributing to saving kitties,” she said. “I missed being around the dedicated group of volunteers who I consider family and the satisfaction, and yes, the challenges at Fearless Kitty.”
The COVID-19 pandemic created a number of challenges, but the rescue continued with saving kittens and cats. Even with the restriction imposed, the rescue has placed most of the kitties in foster care until they are ready to reopen to the public. Kittens are being adopted almost as soon as they are available.
Though the physical building is not open to the public, appointments may be made for surrendering a cat and adoptions.
For more information, visit fearlesskittyrescue.org. In addition to making appointments, activities and events are available online.