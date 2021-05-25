Priority Hearing and Tinnitus will host a Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting event this Thursday, May 27, from 12 noon to 1 p.m.
This event will be hosted at the business’ new location in town, 16747 E. Parkview, Unit 2. Doctors and staff will be on hand to welcome guests and answer questions. Light refreshments will be served and the community is invited to welcome this new business to town.
Priority Hearing and Tinnitus can be reached at 480-210-5559, or more information can be found online at priority-hearing.com.