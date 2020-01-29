Palisades Veterinary Hospital, a leading small animal veterinary hospital and boarding facility in the heart of Fountain Hills, marks the end of another successful holiday donation drive with the presentation of gifts collected for the Four Peaks Animal Rescue in North Scottsdale. Four Peaks is a non-profit organization that rescues, rehabilitates, trains and places animals needing care in Miracopa County.
“Our organization is successful because of the support we get from our volunteers, the community and organizations like Palisades,” said Four Peaks volunteer, Julie Loegler. “We are so grateful to the doctors and staff at Palisades, along with their very generous clientele.”
Donations included everything from dog and cat food to treats, pet carriers, toys and the like. Dr. Deah Hessian, medical director and owner of Palisades Veterinary Hospital, said her team was proud to take part in this event to gather supplies for pets in need.
“Everyone on our team is a pet owner, so we fully appreciate the importance pets play in our lives,” Dr. Hessian said. “We strive to deliver the best in care by staying up on the latest developments in care and augmenting that with state-of-the-art technology.”
Palisades Veterinary Hospital has provided more than 25 years of service to the pets of Fountain Hills, Rio Verde, North Scottsdale and other surrounding communities. To learn more about the doctors, staff and services offered at Palisades Veterinary Hospital, visit palisadesvet.com.