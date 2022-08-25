Peggy Moran has returned to Coldwell Banker Realty Arizona as an affiliate agent with its Fountain Hills office. She comes to the office with 13 years of real estate experience and is a top producer.
“Real estate is a great fit for me. My 25-plus previous years of marketing experience and interior design background provide a strong foundation for my success,” Moran said. “I returned to Coldwell Banker because of its great corporate structure, luxury brand and incredible agent support.”
Moran holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in mass communication-journalism and graphic arts and completed additional bachelor’s degree studies in interior design at Mount Mary College.
In addition, Moran is a Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist - Guild Member (CLHMS), Resort and Second Home Property Specialist (RSPS), Professional Property Stager (PPS) as well as a Short Sale and Foreclosure Resource (SFR).
Passionate about animals, she supports the Arizona Humane Society’s Campus for Compassion in Phoenix.
