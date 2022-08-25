PEGGY MORAN.jpg

Peggy Moran has returned to Coldwell Banker Realty Arizona as an affiliate agent with its Fountain Hills office. She comes to the office with 13 years of real estate experience and is a top producer.

“Real estate is a great fit for me. My 25-plus previous years of marketing experience and interior design background provide a strong foundation for my success,” Moran said. “I returned to Coldwell Banker because of its great corporate structure, luxury brand and incredible agent support.”