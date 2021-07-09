Beer and bratwurst lovers rejoice, 2021 Oktoberfest at the Fountain pre-sale tickets are officially on sale.
Pre-sale tickets are available on the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce website, fhchamber.com, for $5 through Sept. 19, which is the same entry price as years in the past. The week of the event, beginning Sept. 19, all tickets will be $10, either online at fhchamber.com or cash-only at the gate.
The event host, the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce, along with Oktoberfest originator Christine Colley; chair of the Oktoberfest Committee, have laid out a new ticketing process for the event in response to food and beverage distribution concerns that are stemming from COVID-19 production problems.
“We are implementing pre-sale so we can get a rough total of how many attendees we can expect, and in turn order the needed beer, brats and other items, as COVID has made this more difficult than years in the past,” said Paige Lorentzen, the Chamber’s events and marketing manager. “We are encouraging attendees to purchase pre-sale tickets by keeping the ticket prices the same as previous years. Plus, we are expecting a bigger crowd, as so many people are excited to enjoy special events again.”
Similar Oktoberfest events across the country have seen a large uptick in attendance after the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who do purchase pre-sale tickets online are required to print their tickets at the time of purchase and show them at the entrance of the event.
Want to dress up in traditional German garb? Organizers still encourage it, even though it will no longer grant entry into the event for free. Purchase of tickets is mandatory for all this year, even those dressed up, but those who are dressed authentically with lederhosen and dirndls will receive $5 in food and drink tickets at the event.
The 2021 Oktoberfest at the Fountain will take place Sept. 24-25 from 5 until 10 p.m. at Fountain Park. ADERO Scottsdale is the event’s presenting sponsor. This local tradition event will feature authentic German beer, a band flown in from Germany, plus many other traditional German food offerings, games and more. Christine Colley and Fountain Events has successfully brought Oktoberfest at the Fountain to Fountain Hills for 12 events, and Colley is Chairing the Oktoberfest Committee as a board director for the chamber to ensure a smooth transition from Fountain Events to the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce as host moving forward.
All Oktoberfest information is available on fhchamber.com.