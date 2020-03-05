Nominations for the 2020 Chamber of Commerce business awards are being accepted. The awards will be presented Friday, April 24, at the Chamber Gala in the Community Center. The theme will be “Kentucky Derby” with semi-formal dress. The event will feature a cocktail hour, entertainment, dinner and awards ceremony.
Deadline for nominees is March 20th on the Chamber’s website, fountainhillschamber.com. A link can also be found on the Chamber’s Facebook page. Awards will be presented to Business Person of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Health Services Award, Customer Service of the Year, Young Professional of the Year (formerly known as Under 40 Business Professional Award), Community Volunteer of the Year, Teacher of the Year and Non-Profit of the Year.
Nominations may be submitted by anyone, and all but two categories require the nominee to be a current Chamber member. The only two categories where a nominee does not have to be a Chamber member are Teacher of the Year and Community Volunteer of the Year. Once nominations close and valid nominations are determined, names will be posted for online voting between March 23 and April 6. Only Chamber members will be eligible to vote.