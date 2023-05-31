It’s been two months since Ed and Gina Kramer took over Pearl Nutrition & Energy in Fountain Hills. With over 11 years of experience in the nutrition industry, Ed and Gina are excited to serve the community and bring healthy shakes, energy teas and treats to Fountain Hills.
At Pearl Nutrition, customers choose from a newly expanded selection of protein shakes, herbal teas, hydration drinks, gluten-free waffles and more. To help improve digestion and cardiovascular health, Pearl Nutrition drinks offer add-ons for a boost of protein, probiotics or fiber into the body.
As the sixth active business that Ed and Gina have opened, Ed says customers get the exact same product and customer service at each of their locations.
“That’s the reason for our success,” he said. “We actually travel the country training people on how to do this.”
Throughout the year, Ed and Gina conduct seminars on cost cutting and cost control, teaching others how to open up a business like theirs. Today, they have helped over 50 individuals open up their own locations around the country.
Their 27-year-old son, Blake Kramer, owns two of his own nutrition businesses and 30 others that he’s helped establish.
Before taking over Pearl Nutrition, Ed and Gina ran a manufacturing facility in Indiana where Ed worked as a mechanical engineer and Gina worked in finance, materials and scheduling. Ed also coached a high school football team in Elkhart, Ind.
“We’re a football family,” Ed added, saying they are always trying to give back to the community, especially to students and teachers.
For Teacher Appreciation Week earlier this month, Ed and Gina delivered nearly 200 coffees and energy bombs to show their appreciation for FHUSD teachers.
Ed and Gina moved to Fountain Hills two years ago to be closer to Ed’s parents and enjoy the warmer weather. They purchased a home in October and are here for good.
“We were coming out here every Christmas and we went back to the snow and ice and we’re like, ‘Why do we keep going back to this stuff,’” Ed said. “We fell in love with Fountain Hills.”
Thinking they would enter semi-retirement, Ed and Gina happened upon Pearl Nutrition & Energy around the time when the former owners, Tim and Sarah Spielbusch, were ready to sell. Ed and Gina decided it was a good investment and put off retirement until later.
“I appreciate that Ed and Gina are willing to take on the role of ownership,” Tim Spielbusch said. “I believe with their vast experience and love for Fountain Hills, they will take Pearl Nutrition to new heights and continue to provide a health option for everyone in new and imaginative ways.”
When asked what their favorite items on the menu were, Ed said his favorite is the Salted Carmel Pretzel smoothie while Gina’s is the Banana Nut Muffin smoothie with a shot of fiber.
“So far everybody’s been ranting and raving and social media has been our friend and everybody’s loving it,” Ed said, welcoming anyone to check out their smoothie shop.
Pearl Nutrition is located at 16425 E. Palisades Blvd, Ste. 103 and is open Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, follow the Facebook page @Pearl Nutrition & Energy or call 480-207-1505.