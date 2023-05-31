Pearl Nutrition 1.JPG

It’s been two months since Ed and Gina Kramer took over Pearl Nutrition & Energy in Fountain Hills. With over 11 years of experience in the nutrition industry, Ed and Gina are excited to serve the community and bring healthy shakes, energy teas and treats to Fountain Hills.

At Pearl Nutrition, customers choose from a newly expanded selection of protein shakes, herbal teas, hydration drinks, gluten-free waffles and more. To help improve digestion and cardiovascular health, Pearl Nutrition drinks offer add-ons for a boost of protein, probiotics or fiber into the body.