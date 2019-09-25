Fountain Hills Internal Medicine and Pediatrics has expanded to include two naturopathic physicians and the services of a cardiologist/vascular specialist.
Joining medical director Dr. Kaveh Karandish are licensed naturopathic physicians Dr. Tess Price and Dr. Chad Patterson.
Dr. Moshen Sharifi, director of Arizona Cardiovascular Consultants & Vein Clinic, also is a staff member.
An open house is scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10, to meet the new health care providers. Light refreshments will be served.
Since Karandish acquired ownership of the practice last January, he has been assessing the community’s medical needs. He said his office combines preventative and integrative medicine.
He created a six-day-a-week urgent walk-in clinic and established home visits within a five-mile radius of town for patients who are physically unable to travel to his office at 13620 N. Saguaro Blvd., suite 100.
Cosmetic procedures, including services and skin products, are provided. Laser therapy hair removal is a service.
Bio-Identical hormone pellets designed to optimize hormones that a body naturally produces are a new procedure for men and women. Karandish said they have the ability to improve the quality of life for some patients.
A weight loss program to meet individual needs is provided. Under the category of regenerative medicine, the practice can customize platelet-rich plasma and stem cell treatments. Acupuncture is another new service.
Dr. Patterson specializes in pediatric patients between birth and 18 years of age. His primary method of treatment includes nutritional supplements and herbal remedies.
He was born in Denmark and grew up in Carlisle, Penn. A Scottsdale resident, he completed his undergraduate degree majoring in biology from Pennsylvania State University. Post-baccalaureate education took place at Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine. He earned his doctorate in naturopathic medicine from Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine in Tempe.
Dr. Price’s bachelor degree in veterinary science prepared her to enter the work force. She taught in the public and private education sector and counseled college students before returning to school. She also received her doctoral degree in medicine at Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine.
She has been involved in domestic violence shelters as well as an in-patient treatment facility for addictions, pain and mental health.
She also specializes in gastrointestinal disorders, thyroid dysfunction, mental health issues and preventative medicine.
Dr. Sharifi is an adjunct professor at A.T. Still University in Mesa and is board certified in interventional cardiology, cardiovascular diseases, vascular medicine, internal medicine and nuclear cardiology.
The practice’s telephone number is 480-837-6800.