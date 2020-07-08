Dr. Kaveh Karandish has announced that the Fountain Hills Pediatric and Internal Medicine practice has now merged with the 4C Medical Group and relocated to their office at the Fountain Hills Medical Center, 16838 E. Palisades Blvd. (Building C, suite 153).
Dr. Karandish said he and his staff would like to thank all of their patients “for the support and love they we have received for the past years.”
“Fortunately, most of our medical team have remained and will continue to serve our patients,” Karandish said. This includes both himself and Dr. Shelby Kary, NP.
Karandish said he will still provide all cosmetic and hormone pellet and weight loss and holistic treatments on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12 noon. Appointments can be arranged by calling his assistant directly at 480-712-0566. These services will be offered in the shite next to 4C, 152-A.