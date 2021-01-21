The year was 1996. Fountain Hills, a community that was incorporated in 1989, had a population of 15,442, large enough for H&R Block to decide to open a local office and save the residents from the inconvenience of going to Scottsdale to get their tax returns prepared.
According to the local site’s current staff, it was a very wise decision. The first H&R Block office opened 25 years ago in Fountain Hills Plaza on the south side of Bashas’, the first of many locations. It was a small office, supporting only three tax professionals, and it soon became necessary to move to a larger office, something that would happen several times over the years as more tax experts were added to accommodate the growing client list.
Finally, the office landed on the north side of Bashas’, where it is today, supporting the Fountain Hills population that has grown by at least 9,000. Seven tax advisors call this office their work home, along with two support staff, making a total of nine professionals who are available throughout the tax season, usually Jan. 2 through April 15, but longer last year due to the tax deadline extension prompted by COVID-19.
“Our priority last year was keeping clients safe,” said office manager Cheryl Kenna. “And that will be our primary goal this year as well. We have several programs in place that allow our clients to get their tax returns prepared without leaving the safety of their homes. Some involve technology, but we also have low-tech options. We will be happy to pick up our clients’ documents at their home and then drop off the completed return when it’s finished.”
Kenna said that those “high tech” options have become paramount to safety and convenience.
“It’s understandable that people don’t want to leave home,” she continued. “That’s why we’re focusing on technology that allows our clients to have their tax returns prepared using either our Digital Drop Off service or their own MyBlock account. Both are very easy. We also have a system called Approve Online. But if anyone wants to come to the office, we’ve taken steps that allow for safe distancing, great ventilation and personalized service.
“We’re doing whatever we can to get through this difficult time, keeping people protected and healthy so we can serve them for another twenty-five years.”
The H&R Block Fountain Hills office is located at 16605 E. Palisades Blvd. Ste. 122. For additional information, call 480-837-3429 or visit hrblock.com.