The Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce has appointed Debbie Skehen to its Board of Directors.
Skehen, who is involved in a number of Chamber member organizations and committees such as the River of Time Museum, Fountain Hills Republican Club and Chamber Ambassadors, was appointed to the Board of Directors due to a vacancy.
“Debbie has for years been a fixture at Chamber events and always supported our organization,” said Chamber President and CEO, Betsy LaVoi. “So, we are very grateful to have her serve in this new role.”