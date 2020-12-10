Car, motorcycle and military vehicle enthusiasts can get revved up for the eighth annual Gila River Hotels & Casinos Concours in the Hills, a Scuderia Southwest event, on Saturday, Feb. 13, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fountain Park. Organizers of the free, family-friendly 2021 event promise “a high-velocity event with a low-key, beautiful outdoor backdrop, all benefitting world-class care at Phoenix Children's Hospital.” The event is still a ways off, but now is the time for interested participants to register.
Concours in the Hills creator, Peter Volny, built a thriving advertising business around promoting the automobile industry. Migrating to Arizona, a “mecca” for car collectors, he turned his passion for speed and exotic cars into an anticipated event that draws car enthusiasts from across the Southwest. A childhood cancer survivor, Volny donates all proceeds from the event to Phoenix Children's Hospital.
“All of us at Scuderia Southwest are both amazed and delighted at how huge this event has grown,” Volny said. “It really highlights just how large and diverse the car culture is here in Arizona. In just three years, Concours in the Hills has raised more than $500,000 for the hospital’s Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders, and now we’re going for $1 million.”
In 2021, Concours in the Hills will expand its race car display and will have noteworthy winning cars representing various types of racing. Cars will be arranged by brand to encourage friendship among owners. Several military helicopters will also be on display in the military vehicle section. Continuing tradition, the show will be opened by well-known race drivers from F1, Indy and Sports Car Racing.
Concours in the Hills started in 2014 with 220 cars and 3,000 spectators, and in 2020 featured 1,052 cars, 118 sponsor booths and more than 30,000 spectators. Event admission and parking is free to spectators. The exhibitor entry fee is a minimum $60 donation for vehicles, $30 for motorcycles. Additional donations are welcomed.
For additional information, visit concoursinthehills.org. Appropriate safety measures based on current recommendations will be announced closer to the event.