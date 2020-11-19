A new business here in Fountain Hills is hoping to get the word out that they have a product that can make any surface waterproof and a garage floor any color imaginable.
Clue Coatings is a company that sells epoxies and polyurethane materials that can be used on everything from a driveway to cars.
Clue Coatings is run by Salvatore Costanzo and his wife, Linda, who are both longtime Fountain Hills residents. Salvatore has been experimenting with his product for decades.
“Back in the 80s I got really interested in water-based products like epoxy,” Costanzo said. “That was the cutting edge back in the 80s and I took a real liking to it. So, I have been following it, which has evolved into learning more and more about it.”
Since taking an interest in epoxies, Costanzo has linked up with a manufacturer who sends him material to experiment with personally.
“I have been working with a major manufacturer for over 30 years and I work directly with their chemist,” Costanzo said. “I always want to know what is going on and the labs actually give me the products to test, so for the last 20 years I have been working with the material.”
Clue Coatings’ material, WB urethane, can be applied to all sort of surfaces, but one popular use for it is car restoration. The material, once applied, helps prevent rusting and is resistant to the corrosive effects of salt spray.
In fact, one of Clue Coatings’ most recent clients used the material to restore a 1969 Austin Mini Estate Traveller Mk II into the Ghostbuster Ectomoblie, which will be featured in the upcoming movie, “Ghostbuster’s Afterlife.”
Along with WB urethane, Clue Coating also offers another product that can be used to waterproof a surface.
“My other product is called Flexpox. It’s an epoxy, but usually epoxies are hard. I have an epoxy that will actually flex and move with the concrete or wherever its applied,” Costanzo said. “So now anything I use it on is waterproof, it can be hit with 3500 psi and it will not fail.”
Flexpox is the product that Salvatore and his wife believe Fountain Hills residents might find the most use for, as it can be applied to driveways and garage floors.
“What I want to do in Fountain Hills is take driveways and make them any color,” Costanzo said. “It will not fade, [and it is] resistant to oil and brake fluid. As a matter of fact, I am doing my drive right now so that it will look like asphalt.”
To learn more about their products, call Clue Coatings at 602-734-9190 or go online to cluecoatings.com.