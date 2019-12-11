Christian Nelson had a plan for his life.
Fate intervened, and he was killed in a car accident Aug. 17, 2019. Now his family, formerly Fountain Hills residents, has taken up the plan.
Christian’s mother, Lisa Nelson, with his father, Tom, and sister, Brianna, will open Formrunner Apparel this Saturday, Dec. 14, with its grand opening.
“Christian planned to have a clothing line,” Lisa said. “This is what he was planning when he passed away.”
Christian was a 17-year-old senior at Desert Mountain High School when he died. His mother said part of his plan was to become a traveling nurse, giving him time and resources to develop his skateboard and streetwear.
Lisa said she had Christian’s friends design merchandise, which is now produced in Mesa.
“It has helped so much to have his friends involved in this project,” Lisa said. “They knew Christian and what he liked. They have been able to create things in his honor.”
The store is located next to Mountainside Fitness at 10855 N. 116th St. in Scottsdale. Lisa will share the space with her CBD business, LBC Hemp Products.
In addition to the store, the Nelsons have established The Christian Nelson Memorial Scholarship Fund with the National Foundation for Teen Safe Driving. The program will launch in 2020. Desert Mountain’s 2020 graduating class is invited to participate in the scholarship program.
All donations made in support of the fund will be used to fund the scholarship program. National Foundation for Teen Safe Driving is a 501 (c)3 organization dedicated to reducing the number of deaths and injuries resulting from automobile crashes by promoting safe driving and passenger safety through leadership, education and awareness.
Raffle tickets and tree-of-life bracelets will be sold during the grand opening. Proceeds generated from those sales will benefit Desert Mountain High School, with scholarships awarded to four students of the class of 2020.
For more information about the fund, contact Alison Papanikos at papanikos@aol.com.
The grand opening will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. The event will be catered by Phil’s Filling Station.
Lisa said there will be entertainment. She has invited “Howler the Coyote,” the mascot for the Arizona Coyotes to attend.
“Christian loved hockey,” she said. “It was just one more aspect of his personality. He had such a bright future.”