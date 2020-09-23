The Adero Scottsdale resort, set to debut on Oct. 15, has announced the appointment of Bryan Dillon, MCFE, CHM as its director of Chef and B. Leading culinary operations across the resort, including the signature restaurant Cielo, Dillon will oversee menu development, in-room dining and catering for special events and meetings.
According to an announcement from Adero Scottsdale, Cielo “will offer an elevated dining experience and one of the best views in Arizona with ample outdoor seating overlooking the Sonoran Desert, a curated selection of tequila and mezcal cocktails, inventive fare infused with regionally sourced ingredients, and partnerships with local companies including Bone Haus Brewing.”
Dillon brings more than 30 years of experience to his role as director of Chef and B at Adero Scottsdale. While rising through the ranks, Dillon successfully led culinary operations in various leadership roles including corporate executive chef for some of hospitality’s biggest names such as Morton’s Restaurant Group, Starwood Hotels & Resorts, and Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa in Las Vegas.
Most recently, he was the director of food and beverage and executive chef for Morongo Casino, Resort & Spa in California where he oversaw a team of over 800 employees and produced $30 million of annual food and beverage revenue.
Dillon attended Johnson and Wales College in Providence, Rhode Island, where he earned an associate degree in culinary arts.
Upon opening, Cielo will operate daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. for lunch and dinner, with breakfast service being added in the coming weeks. For more information, visit aderoscottsdale.com/dining or call 480-333-1850. Reservations are available on Open Table. For more information about Autograph Collection Hotels, visit autographhotels.com.