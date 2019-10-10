For all the admirers of the FireRock Country Club property frequently referred to as the “House on the Hill” or “Casa de Cielo” (Home in the Heavens), the mansion could now be yours.
Realtor Anna Collins-Christie of HomeSmart Lifestyles has listed the 9,440-square-foot home on a five-acre-plus lot for $6.25 million.
That translates into $662 per square foot, comparable to 28 luxury homes from $4 to $10 million on the market in the upscale communities of Troon, Desert Mountain, Silverleaf and Estancia, said Collins-Christie.
“It’s one of a kind. There’s nothing comparable in Fountain Hills,” she said, describing the property as “Old World European-style” with breathtaking, unobstructed, 360-degree views.
Collins-Christie initially sold the lot to owners Francis (Fran) and Lisa Malecha. Three years and three months after construction began, the couple moved into the home. They have occupied the house for three years.
Fran Malecha was president and CEO of Compass Minerals, Inc. in Kansas City, Mont.
The couple intends to maintain a residence in Fountain Hills once their home sells, said Collins-Christie. They would consider selling the house with most furnishings, except for some personal items. A FireRock Country Club membership is included. The 2018 annual tax bill was $17,970.
The N. Canyon View Lane focuses on Red Mountain, Four Peaks, McDowell Mountains and the Greater Phoenix Valley for the main interior and exterior living and entertaining areas.
Collins-Christie said potential buyers could be a sports enthusiast attracted to the golf simulator and 3,000-square-foot putting green.
Car collectors may be enticed by the six garage bays and car washing station.
A 324-bottle walk-in stone wine cellar is another attraction for the right buyer.
“There’s a good possibility that it may be a Fountain Hills resident who has looked at the house on the hill and wished it could be theirs,” said Collins-Christie.
“It’s a warm and inviting house,” she added, commenting that attention to detail was not spared in its construction.
Reclaimed French tile, Italian travertine tile, rustic oak flooring, limestone mantles and distinctive ceilings are throughout the house.
The main master suite anchors the north end where his and her offices are located. The south wing contains three master suites, inclusive of a kitchenette and laundry.
An exercise room, game room, library with floor to ceiling ladder and fireplace, and a dog room with shaded outdoor run and shower are included.
Glass panel pocket doors open to 2,700 square feet of covered outdoor living and eight lounging areas, fire pits, 34,400-gallon negative edge pool and adjoining spa.
If interested in touring the property, call Collins-Christie at 480-510-5182.