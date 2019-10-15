Nearly 60 businesses, clubs, churchs and service organizations have registered to participate in the Chamber of Commerce’s Business Expo from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, in the Community Center.
The event and parking are free.
Registration is limited to businesses, clubs, church and service organizations that are Chamber members.
Registration fees are: ballroom with no electricity, $175; ballroom with electricity, $185; premium lobby space with no electricity, $225, and premium lobby space with electricity, $250.
Only one food vendor – Scoop & Joy in Scottsdale – has registered as of this writing.