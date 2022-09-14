Walled with handsome oak bookshelves and arranged with comfortable reading chairs, Atticus Books & Music has nestled itself into a quiet corner suite of the Plaza Fountainside shops. Family-run and accepting local poets and authors, Atticus will provide this bookshop-hungry community with new, reissued and lightly used books and vinyl.

Sept. 17 marks the opening of the independent bookstore in Fountain Hills. With any book or record purchase comes a complimentary membership in the Atticus Reading Club, along with a free book and bag. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a live jazz trio dropping the downbeat at 5 p.m.