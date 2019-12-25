Afterglow Medical Aesthetics has opened its doors in Fountain Hills, offering non-invasive and minimally-invasive treatments for cosmetic appearance and signs of aging.
Owner Sarah Stewart said she’s excited to offer a variety of cosmetic options to her customers, tackling everything from fine lines and wrinkles to sun damage, unwanted hair, active acne, stretch marks and more. The most popular treatments include microneedling, skin rejuvenation and skin tightening.
Afterglow is overseen by medical director Dr. Briana Cain, NMD, and run by Stewart, a certified laser technician and laser safety officer.
Stewart received her training and certification through National Laser Institute in Scottsdale, where she studied everything from laser physics and tissue interactions to laser safety and regulations and clinical laser applications.
Stewart is a former Falcon (Fountain Hills High School class of 2007) and said she was excited to bring the business to her hometown.
“Not a lot of people are offering [laser treatment] in Fountain Hills and I thought there would be a market for it, and I see it as kind of a way to give back to the community,” Stewart said.
Stewart said she was drawn to the field by her personal experiences, which were a “game changer” in her life.
“Not only did it improve my skin, it really boosted my confidence,” she said. “It made an impact in my life. One of my focuses is that, not only do I want to help [clients] reach their own goals, but it’s really about that confidence that it also provides.”
Stewart said the long-term “glow” her clients experience following treatment is where the business’ name comes from.
“Our skin is something we wear every day,” Stewart said. “When you like the way your skin feels and looks, you’re more confident in life and in general.
“The results are pretty incredible.”
Afterglow is located at 16824 E. Avenue of the Fountains, Suite 14. To book an appointment or view offerings and promotions, visit afterglowmedspa.com. Stewart can be reached via phone at 480-828-1346.