Fall is approaching and many are beginning to think about an outdoor getaway. In the heart of Sonoran Desert terrain that spans 55,000 acres within the certified Dark Sky community of Fountain Hills, ADERO Scottsdale, an Autograph Collection hotel, offers “a staycation opportunity with endless adventure at its fingertips,” according to a press release.
ADERO Scottsdale invites outdoor enthusiasts to explore the expansive Sonoran Desert that surrounds the property, being that the Adero Canyon Trail is accessible from the resort and Sunrise Trail is just 10 minutes away.
ADERO Scottsdale allows guests to experience the beauty of the desert and be surrounded by starry night skies. The resort is spread out over 17 wide-open acres and boasts elevated views of Arizona’s famed Four Peaks and McDowell Mountain Range in nearly every direction.
Named after the canyon that surrounds the resort, ADERO offers guests opportunities to indulge in the great outdoors, from sunrise yoga among the canyons to picturesque hikes and mountain biking along the expansive desert terrain.
ADERO Scottsdale, celebrating its one-year anniversary, provides travelers with the following outdoor experiences:
*Rattlesnake Pavilion is a one-of-a-kind art installation for locals and guests and encourages the preservation of the surrounding nature trails as it serves as a rest stop – equipped with bike racks, a water station, and seating – while paying homage to one of the region’s most iconic desert creatures.
*Nature Trail: Built in partnership with local non-profit Sonoran Conservancy Trail Blazers, ADERO offers guests a one-mile Nature Trail, characterized by an abundance of indigenous flora, directly accessible from the property.
*Guests have direct access to golf offerings in partnership with SunRidge Canyon Golf Club, and biking excursions led by McDowell Mountain Cycles.
*Stargazing: After sunset, the night sky comes alive, and ADERO Scottsdale invites guests to the newly opened Skytop Lounge to soak in the Dark Sky Community while enjoying light bites and drinks. On select evenings the resort offers binoculars and telescopes with guided stargazing from the “Star Dudes,” ADERO’s Dark Sky Zone experts.