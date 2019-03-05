As a public service, The Times publishes a list of items that have been reported lost or found in the community.
To report a lost or found pet or other item, call The Times at 480-837-1925.
No update for the week of Feb. 17.
FOUND – Girls half heart bracelet. Found at Fountain Park. 715-579-4779.
LOST – Michael Kors prescription sunglasses. Stolen from vehicle Sunday at Fountain Park. Call The Times, 480-837-1925 if found.
FOUND - Drone was found in the vicinity of Golden Eagle Boulevard and Sunridge Drive. Call to identify, 480-286-1913.
LOST – Hearing aids in gold box. Lost Saturday morning, Feb. 23, between Sullivan Drive and Fountain Park. Call 847-910-9098.
LOST - Men's prescription glasses, tortoise shell frame in dark case. Lost on Sonoran Trail at Adero Canyon. Call 816-305-9657.